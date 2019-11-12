5 Timeless Bathroom Decor Ideas That Will Never Go Out of Style 

If you're not sure which tile trends will stick, let history be your guide. Tile patterns that have been around for more than a century likely won't go out of fashion in the next five years. Subway tile, which first debuted in the New York City subway in 1904, has been a mainstay in bathroom and kitchens ever since. The ubiquitous 3-by-6-inch rectangular tiles will not only always be on-trend, but they also make a bathroom look clean and bright.

Another tile pattern that's been around for more than a century? Penny tiles. First made of unglazed white porcelain in the early 1900s, the small circular tiles have been a popular choice for bathroom floors for decades. To maintain the timeless style, opt for penny tiles in neutral colors and classic materials.