Tia Mowry Launched a Home Decor Collab With Etsy and We Want It All —Here, 5 Favorites Under $50
Get this limited-edition collection while it lasts.
Tia Mowry-Hardrict may be best known as an actress (Sister, Sister will forever be a favorite), but through her new luxe-yet-minimal home decor collaboration with Etsy artisans, she's revealing that she has some serious design skills, too. Fair warning: we want every single piece of the collection, from the patterned linen kitchen towels to the handmade ceramic serving trays. Here are five of our favorites, all priced under $50, that we're coveting for our own homes and buying for our best friends' birthdays. If you see something you like (um, all of it), add it to your cart ASAP, because this limited-edition collection won't last long.
Created by ceramicist Donna Lashof, these adorable berry baskets have earned themselves a top spot on our home wishlists. The open slots make these ceramic baskets perfect for rinsing berries, plums, or peaches—plus, they're dishwasher safe.
Even better: $1 from each sale will support Power Packs Project, a program for food insecure children and families in Lancaster, PA.
When you're struggling to find just the right hostess gift, you can't go wrong with this handmade ceramic bud vase by Tagliaferro Ceramics. Fill it with a few favorite blooms for a wow-worthy present.
Made from 100 percent linen and hand-printed by artisan Alissa Kloet, this patterned dish towel adds an elegant (yet surprisingly affordable) touch to any kitchen.
Inspired by Mowry's love for monochromatic designs and pops of metallic, these coasters were hand-crafted by a concrete artisan.
A mix of graphic design and a neutral black-and-white color palette, this print will add personality to a kitchen, bedroom, or powder room.