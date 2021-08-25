I Live in a Small Apartment, and I Swear by These Space-Saving Storage Cubes
I dream of decorating my home with stylish furniture from funky vintage outposts and brands like West Elm, CB2, and Anthropologie. However, my current budget and lack of square footage simply don't allow for this type of extravagance. In place of gold lacquered buffet tables and Hollywood-approved closet organization systems, I've had to make do with low-cost storage solutions.
One of the best purchases I made for my first New York apartment was a simple cube organizer shelf from Target. Years later, I have two of these affordable, easy-to-assemble shelving units in my home, and until I save up enough money to invest in more high-end pieces, they'll get the job done.
Ideal for cramped dorm rooms, first apartments, kids' rooms, closets, and garages, Target's array of cube shelves makes organization easy and affordable. You can choose units from in-house brands Threshold and Room Essentials that offer two to 16 square-shaped shelves. Leave them open to display objects, or buy perfectly sized baskets and bins to slide inside for makeshift drawers. Pro-tip: Double check the dimensions of the shelves before ordering bins.
I use a six-cube shelf as a TV stand in my living room, stashing games, wires, and other miscellaneous items out of sight inside neutral bins and keeping a few cubes open for candles, plants, and other knickknacks. In the bedroom, I have a four-cube shelf tucked away in my closet for extra storage. I love that I can stow away seasonal items in the bins while creating an extra tabletop for bags and other accessories.
The storage cubes come in multiple colors, including white, espresso brown, weathered gray, and natural tan. Some even come with stylish details, like this one featuring a faux concrete top or this option with wood accents. Once you've chosen the color and size that's right for you, shop fabric baskets to complete the look. You'll be left with streamlined storage space fit for a variety of rooms. These units function just as well in the living room as they do in a kids' room, front entryway, and garage. Fill them with shoes, toys, books, and anything else you haven't found a permanent home for.
