I Live in a Small Apartment, and I Swear by These Space-Saving Storage Cubes

The storage cubes come in multiple colors, including white, espresso brown, weathered gray, and natural tan. Some even come with stylish details, like this one featuring a faux concrete top or this option with wood accents. Once you've chosen the color and size that's right for you, shop fabric baskets to complete the look. You'll be left with streamlined storage space fit for a variety of rooms. These units function just as well in the living room as they do in a kids' room, front entryway, and garage. Fill them with shoes, toys, books, and anything else you haven't found a permanent home for.