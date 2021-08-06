Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Folding TV Tray Table the Best Buy They've Ever Made

But over 14,000 Amazon shoppers have found a solution in the Table Mate Folding TV Tray Table, a foldable table with a built-in cup holder. It adjusts up and down to a comfortable level for sofas and chairs of any height, and the top can tilt on an angle for reading or working, too. The frame is made out of a lightweight yet sturdy metal that easily glides across any flooring, and a plastic top that can support up to 40 pounds. It comes in four different colors and takes just a few minutes to assemble.