Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Folding TV Tray Table the Best Buy They've Ever Made
There's a time and a place for formal family dinners around the dining room table. But for your average Tuesday, setting up your plate on top of the coffee table to eat while watching your current Netflix obsession is close to perfection. The only problem? Having to hunch over your plate while you eat.
But over 14,000 Amazon shoppers have found a solution in the Table Mate Folding TV Tray Table, a foldable table with a built-in cup holder. It adjusts up and down to a comfortable level for sofas and chairs of any height, and the top can tilt on an angle for reading or working, too. The frame is made out of a lightweight yet sturdy metal that easily glides across any flooring, and a plastic top that can support up to 40 pounds. It comes in four different colors and takes just a few minutes to assemble.
Shoppers love it for mealtimes, but plenty of five-star reviews said that they use it for everything from reading a book and doing homework to drawing, working on a laptop, or for crafts. Some found it so helpful and convenient, they pronounced it their best-ever Amazon purchase and went back online to buy another.
"I'm sitting on my easy chair, typing this on my laptop that's on the tray, at the perfect (adjustable) height," one shopper writes. "I bought my first one 13 months ago and am impressed with the sturdiness and quality of both my first and second trays. It took 10 minutes to assemble, but only because I am recovering from an injury. It's so inexpensive for the price, and is *not* a cheaply-made product. So please, buy with confidence! It's one of the best buys I have made on Amazon—ever!"
