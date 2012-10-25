8 Terrific Table Linens
John Robshaw Armor Table Cloth
This crisp cotton cloth offers effortless elegance. The gold and silver screen-printed design provides an ideal backdrop for rich hued plates (like navy, hunter green, or maroon). Measures 70 inches square.
To buy: $95, casa.com.
Featured November 2013
Ikat Cloud Tablecloth
With the look of denim, this 100 percent handwoven cotten liner sets the scene for a more casual affair. Measures 60 inches by 97 inches.
To buy: $128, jaysonhome.com.
Fold Unfold Tablecloth
For a vibrant tablescape, this contemporary style is dyed in a range of hues along the crease lines. Complement it with a bright floral flower arrangement. Measures 55 inches by 98.4 inches.
To buy: $160, aplusrstore.com.
Enchanted Ikat Table Runner
A navy cotton runner with strokes of gold painted along its edges makes for a stunning base to your centerpiece. Could even be used to adorn a buffet. Measures 14 inches by 90 inches.
To buy: $24, westelm.com.
Geo Lattice Tablecloth
A graphic take on the classic ivory and blue combination. This fun print would look lovely topped with rustic earthenware. Measures 120 inches by 72 inches.
To buy: $128, anthropologie.com.
Santa Fe Table Runner
Give your table some southwestern flair with this pattern displayed in autumnal tones highlighted by vibrant yellow. Measures 14 inches by 72 inches.
To buy: $55, brika.com.
Square Drops Mint
A dual-purpose linen cloth: Cozy enough to wrap up in on a chilly evening and just the right size to be used as a tablecloth over the holidays. Available in light mint green. Measures 74 inches by 58 inches.
To buy: $140, carolinezhurley.bigcartel.com.
Kranssi Tablecloth
Make your own memories around a table topped with this cotton cloth, which, so appropriately, was designed and inspired by time spent with family. Measures 63 inches by 98 inches.
To buy: $158, usstore.marimekko.com.
