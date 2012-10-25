8 Terrific Table Linens

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated November 20, 2013
casa.com
Once again, it’s time to put the dining table to work this season. Dress it up with one of these charming cloths.
John Robshaw Armor Table Cloth

casa.com

This crisp cotton cloth offers effortless elegance. The gold and silver screen-printed design provides an ideal backdrop for rich hued plates (like navy, hunter green, or maroon). Measures 70 inches square.

To buy: $95, casa.com.

Featured November 2013

Ikat Cloud Tablecloth

jaysonhome.com

With the look of denim, this 100 percent handwoven cotten liner sets the scene for a more casual affair. Measures 60 inches by 97 inches.

To buy: $128, jaysonhome.com.

Fold Unfold Tablecloth

aplusrstore.com

For a vibrant tablescape, this contemporary style is dyed in a range of hues along the crease lines. Complement it with a bright floral flower arrangement. Measures 55 inches by 98.4 inches.

To buy: $160, aplusrstore.com.

Enchanted Ikat Table Runner

westelm.com

A navy cotton runner with strokes of gold painted along its edges makes for a stunning base to your centerpiece. Could even be used to adorn a buffet. Measures 14 inches by 90 inches.

To buy: $24, westelm.com.

Geo Lattice Tablecloth

anthropologie.com

A graphic take on the classic ivory and blue combination. This fun print would look lovely topped with rustic earthenware. Measures 120 inches by 72 inches.

To buy: $128, anthropologie.com.

Santa Fe Table Runner

brika.com

Give your table some southwestern flair with this pattern displayed in autumnal tones highlighted by vibrant yellow. Measures 14 inches by 72 inches.

To buy: $55, brika.com.

Square Drops Mint

carolinezhurley.bigcartel.com

A dual-purpose linen cloth: Cozy enough to wrap up in on a chilly evening and just the right size to be used as a tablecloth over the holidays. Available in light mint green. Measures 74 inches by 58 inches.

To buy: $140, carolinezhurley.bigcartel.com.

Kranssi Tablecloth

usstore.marimekko.com

Make your own memories around a table topped with this cotton cloth, which, so appropriately, was designed and inspired by time spent with family. Measures 63 inches by 98 inches.

To buy: $158, usstore.marimekko.com.

By Stephanie Sisco