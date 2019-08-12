You Can Shop Sustainable Home Decor From Nordstrom in This Under-the-Radar Section

Image zoom nordstrom.com

While some home decor trends come and go, there’s one interior design style gaining popularity that we hope stands the test of time. Sustainable furniture and home accessories are in high demand (thanks in large part to millennials) with consumers doing their part to give new life to vintage products and source new pieces made with environmentally friendly practices.

So when we stumbled upon a selection of sustainable home decor conveniently sold by Nordstrom, we were more than a little excited. The online collection dubbed Sustainable Style features fashion, home, and beauty products that meet specific social or environmental standards. For instance, every product must consist of at least 50 percent sustainable materials, must be responsibly manufactured, or be a part of a brand that gives back to specific charities with every purchase.

A majority of the sustainable home decor featured on the site actually come from Nordstrom’s own in-house brand Treasure & Bond, making it easy to shop responsibly from a brand you know and love. The eco-friendly pieces include soft linen bedding, textured throw pillows, natural accents, and beautiful kitchen essentials. Below, shop a few of our favorite finds.