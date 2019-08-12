You Can Shop Sustainable Home Decor From Nordstrom in This Under-the-Radar Section
Shopping you can feel good about.
While some home decor trends come and go, there’s one interior design style gaining popularity that we hope stands the test of time. Sustainable furniture and home accessories are in high demand (thanks in large part to millennials) with consumers doing their part to give new life to vintage products and source new pieces made with environmentally friendly practices.
So when we stumbled upon a selection of sustainable home decor conveniently sold by Nordstrom, we were more than a little excited. The online collection dubbed Sustainable Style features fashion, home, and beauty products that meet specific social or environmental standards. For instance, every product must consist of at least 50 percent sustainable materials, must be responsibly manufactured, or be a part of a brand that gives back to specific charities with every purchase.
A majority of the sustainable home decor featured on the site actually come from Nordstrom’s own in-house brand Treasure & Bond, making it easy to shop responsibly from a brand you know and love. The eco-friendly pieces include soft linen bedding, textured throw pillows, natural accents, and beautiful kitchen essentials. Below, shop a few of our favorite finds.
1
Relaxed Cotton & Linen Duvet Cover
A lightweight duvet cover made of natural linen material will give your room an instant makeover. We love the trendy yellow color, although it’s available in a variety of hues.
To buy: from $169; nordstrom.com.
2
Large Mango Wood Cheese Board
Bring out this mango cheese board to impress guests with your charcuterie creations. It’s a stylish way to display snacks.
To buy: $39; nordstrom.com.
3
Slub Knit Cotton Throw Blanket
It’s never too early to start stocking up on soft throws for winter. This knit cotton blanket is designed to mimic the comfort of your favorite sweater.
To buy: $79; nordstrom.com.
4
Round Jute Pouf
A natural jute pouf adds texture and style to any room. Use it as a footrest, a spare seat, or as a table to display a tray filled with small accessories.
To buy: $149; nordstrom.com.
5
Textured Accent Pillow
Coated in pink, white, and rust-colored knots, this square accent pillow is just the thing to toss on a bare sofa or bed. It adds a subtle pop of color and an extra layer of design.
To buy: $59; nordstrom.com.
6
Medium Geo Metallic Glass Vase
Whether you prefer fresh or faux plants, this gold vase will display your greenery in style. It’s small enough to place on a coffee or console table in need of a touch of decor.
To buy: $25; nordstrom.com.
7
Veiled Blooms Duvet Cover
This romantic duvet cover features floral, watercolor-inspired designs. It’s a patterned bedroom essential that even minimalists can get behind.
To buy: $169; nordstrom.com.
8
Round Terrazzo Marble Coasters
Complete your coffee table with these terrazzo marble coasters. They’re a stylish way to avoid dreaded water rings on your favorite accent table.
To buy: $29; nordstrom.com.
9
Velveteen Accent Pillow
Velvet has a way of making anything feel more luxurious and this pillow is no exception. Toss it on your living room sofa to instantly elevate the room’s look.
To buy: $49; nordstrom.com.