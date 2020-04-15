10 Sustainable Home Decor Brands You Should Be Shopping

Based in North Carolina, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is a founding member of Sustainable Furnishings Council, an organization whose mission is to “minimize carbon emissions, waste stream pollutants, un-recyclable content, and primary materials from unsustainable sources.” The U.S.-made furnishings are free from fire-retardant chemicals, made from sustainably-sourced domestic lumber, and sealed with low-VOC finishes. In addition to its eco bonafides, the company gets the top rating from the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Prices: $$, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams’s signature sofas range from $2,000 for a simple, upholstered couch to nearly $10,000 for a luxe, leather Chesterfield.