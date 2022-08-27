12 Sunroom Ideas That Will Make You Want to Lounge Around All Day

From lounging around the sunroom in the summer, to cozying up with blankets during the fall, these sunroom design ideas will help you put your sunroom to work all year long. Below, we're rounding up unique and aesthetically pleasing ways to make the most of this sunny space in your home, from maximizing cozy elements to incorporating a playful pattern. Welcome to your happy place.

There's just something magical about a sunroom. Whether you own a home that already has one or have been dreaming for years of renovating your space to include a light-dappled nook, we can all agree that there's simply no better place to relax and unwind.

01 of 12 Add in Lots of Greenery @loithai, Instagram A pop of greenery can go a long way in enhancing the welcoming vibe of a space, and there's nowhere your plant babies will be happier than in a sun-dappled corner. Consider splurging on a few oversized potted trees or top a table with a slew of charming topiaries, as seen here in the Maine sunroom of Loi Thai. Either iteration will do wonders in harnessing that indoor/outdoor feel in your sunroom.

02 of 12 Layer Cozy Rugs Heather Daniel/The Wilde House Oftentimes sunrooms can take on unusual shapes, making it tough to find decor that perfectly suits the space. One major pain point? Rugs! Instead of trying to shoehorn a too-big rug into your sunroom, consider layering a bunch of different smaller designs, as seen here in The Wilde House, an East Texas events and vacation rental. Not only will it lend unique visual interest to your space, but the softness underfoot will make your sunroom feel like a true extension of your home.

03 of 12 Keep Your Palette Neutral Noelle Downing For a relaxing sunroom space that feels like a big exhale from the rest of your home, focus on curating design elements in a neutral palette. In her Hudson Valley home, content creator Noelle Downing combined a cozy Sixpenny sofa and Studio McGee chairs with a Loloi rug—all in a range of whisper-soft neutrals—for a room that embodies the word retreat.

04 of 12 Add Texture With a Wood Ceiling Photo by Jeff Robert for Leandra Fremont-Smith Interiors Sunrooms often tend to feel inherently rustic, thanks in large part to their proximity to the great outdoors. If it suits your home, lean into that one-with-nature aesthetic by adding a textural touch of wood throughout the space. In this stunning sunroom retreat, designer Leandra Fremont-Smith turned to narrow wood planking to lend a rustic element to the space.

05 of 12 Face Your Furniture to the View Photo by Colin Price for Banner Day Interiors Make the most of whatever view your sunroom has to offer—whether that's your kiddos playing in the backyard or a sprawling mountain range—by arranging your furniture to take in the sights. In this cozy space, designer Clara Jung of Banner Day Interiors oriented a duo of plush chaise lounges to face the sunny California exterior. With cozy furniture positioned to take in the scenery and a side table for whatever you're eating or drinking, you don't need much else.

06 of 12 Streamline Indoor/Outdoor Living Photo by Patrick Cline for Lisa Sherry Interieurs In most homes, sunrooms have the express purpose of making spending time outdoors—or at least, the illusion of it—more tangible. To get the most out of your room, incorporate features that make popping outside even easier. In this streamlined space that neighbors a beach, designer Lisa Sherry focused on a neutral palette and plenty of wooden touches to pay homage to the scene just outside the screen. A towering shelf nearby boasts plenty of room for shoes and beach toys, making a quick escape to the sand as easy as 1, 2, 3.

07 of 12 Create Separate Hangout Zones Lauren Shaver for Bless’er House To truly get the most functionality and use out of your sunroom space, try dividing up the room into separate "zones" when working on a layout. A lounge area and dining spot—as seen in this airy space designed by Lauren Shaver of Bless'er House—are the most common delineations, but they're not your only options. You could also set aside room for working out, creating art, or even meditating.

08 of 12 Up the Cozy with a Fireplace Paige Rumore for Rachel Halvorson Designs If you're crafting a sunroom from scratch—or undergoing a major renovation—consider adding a fireplace to your space for an added layer of warmth on cool autumn days. Nashville-based designer Rachel Halvorson used a brick-laden fireplace as the foundation for this stunningly tranquil sunroom, complete with roomy couches, subtle pattern, and a table perfect for late-afternoon board games.

09 of 12 Add a Playful Floor The Lipstick Lens for Something Turquoise Smaller spaces in your home present a unique opportunity to have a bit more fun with design, so don't shy away from upping the ante in your sunroom. A singular impactful choice—like bold wallpaper or flooring—could be all that's needed to take a room from ho-hum to personality-packed. As proof, refer to the graphic tile floor Lauren Koster (events designer and pro DIY-er) laid down in her Cali-inspired sunroom. Looking to work with what you already have? Consider painting wooden or concrete floors a saturated shade or stencil on a pattern.

10 of 12 Play With Nature Motifs Ryan Garvin for Skout Interior Design If your sunroom doesn't boast the view you'd like, simply add one of your own using wallpaper, a mural, or an oversized nature painting. In this Newport Beach abode, designer Ashley Clark of Skout Interior Design chose Cole & Son's classic Nuvole wallpaper, an etched cloud design, to blanket the ceiling of the sunroom with a wink to the outdoors.

11 of 12 Add a WFH Nook Rick Pharaoh for Carmel Building & Design Let's be honest—the kitchen table isn't exactly the corner office you always dreamed of. Upgrade your WFH space by carving out a brightly lit corner of your sunroom to get down to business. Like this nook from Carmel Building & Design proves, the set up doesn't have to be extravagant—a desk, ergonomic chair, and a few well-placed accessories are all you need to get those creative juices flowing.