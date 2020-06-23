7 Best-Selling Amazon Products for Your Ultimate Summer Staycation
Stay home, get outside.
Even as states reopen, the COVID-19 pandemic is changing travel plans and inspiring those who have outdoor spaces to enjoy the summer from the safety and comfort of their own backyards. To get your backyard, patio, or deck ready for what might be its busiest season yet, consider adding some impossible-to-kill outdoor plants, invest in some durable outdoor furniture, then stock up on the Amazon best-sellers below. From water balloons for the kids (and kids at heart), to a pretty striped umbrella, here are the summer staycation must-haves with rave reviews on Amazon.
Want to make your Amazon shopping spree go even further? Shop through AmazonSmile, and Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of all eligible purchases to a charity of your choice—and there are over one million organizations to choose from, including Feeding America and Meals on Wheels.
On those long, lazy days of summer (especially a summer spent at home), nothing beats an afternoon lounging in the pool, lake, or pond. This inflatable chair is the best of both worlds—the mesh hammock lets you cool off in the water, while the inflatable edge helps you stay afloat and keeps your summer reading dry.
Unless you're lucky enough to live at the beach, summer staycations are bound to get hot without that refreshing sea breeze. Keep your cool with a portable fans that's lightweight enough (this one is less than 3 pounds) to carry with you from room to room.
Many big vacation plans have been put on hold this year, but at-home family get-togethers and camping trips are increasingly popular. Get ready for impromptu visits and local camping trips with an inflatable airbed that's actually comfy.
Long gone are the days when you'd have to fill up water balloons one-by-one with a hose. This innovative product lets you fill and tie 100 water balloons in just 60 seconds.
If you're spending all summer in the backyard, buying a few sturdy and stylish umbrellas is one of the best investments you can make. Reviewers report that this under-$50 one lasts for years. Pair it with a durable umbrella stand to prevent it from blowing away.
No pool? No problem! This 10-foot inflatable pool can be set up in the backyard in mere minutes, but will keep your kids busy for days.
The one downside of a summer staycation: you still have to make your own meals. Luckily, with this blender, you can whip up breakfast smoothies and milkshakes with the press of a button.
