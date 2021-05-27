This Under-the-Radar Section on Amazon Is Filled with Furniture That Doubles as Storage
Small spaces call for smart storage solutions. Trust me, I share a 750-square-foot apartment with a roommate. When we moved in, I made it a point to only purchase furniture that served a specific purpose and ideally came with hidden storage space to make up for the lack of closets in our "cozy" two-bedroom.
I scoured the internet for kitchen carts with spare drawers and shelves; ottomans that open up to stow away workout gear, board games, and blankets; and TV consoles with cubbies for storing books, wine, and other knickknacks. Somehow we managed to find furniture that works for our unique layout—but I wish I had known about Amazon's special section dedicated to storage furniture back then.
The little-known area of Amazon's massive site is there to help shoppers streamline their spaces, even if square footage is limited. It features a selection of stylish furniture with key storage components. For instance, there are narrow bookshelves with drawers that you can mount directly onto a wall and tufted ottomans that open up to reveal secret storage space. You can also find freestanding cabinets and industrial rolling bar carts.
Essentially, the curated page has storage-equipped furniture for every room in your home, from the bedroom to the living room to the kitchen. And although the pieces are undoubtedly practical, they look good, too. Whether your style leans mid-century modern, Scandinavian, traditional, or contemporary, you're sure to find a few pieces of furniture with storage that will fit right in with your existing decor.
Ahead, check out 10 genius storage solutions you can order with just a click, or head to Amazon to check out its entire collection of storage furniture.
Related Items
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman
A storage ottoman is a game changer for a small living room or bedroom. Not only does it offer a place to sit down and rest your feet, but it also acts as a stylish storage container. Fill yours with toys, books, blankets, and anything else you’d rather keep out of sight.
Nathan James Ellipse Multipurpose Storage Cabinet
This buffet-style sideboard cabinet could serve any number of purposes, from a TV stand to a front entryway console table. The top shelf can hold up to 200 pounds and the interior shelves can hold up to 20 pounds, so it’s ready to stylishly stow all of your clutter.
Walker Edison Malcomb Industrial Rolling Bar Cabinet
Organize spirits, wine bottles, glassware, and more in this industrial-style rolling bar cart. With two mesh metal doors, it discreetly stores overflow items from the kitchen. It even has an interior rack to hang wine glasses.
Nathan James Theo Industrial Bookshelf
Sturdy and modern, this bookshelf is an excellent addition to a home office or living room. You can mount it directly to the wall and use it to store books and other decorative objects. It also has two easy-glide drawers that are great for tucking away paperwork and electronics.
Manhattan Comfort Liberty Modern Nightstand
Add a bit of extra storage space to your bedroom with this mid-century modern nightstand. It offers enough room to display a lamp, a clock, and perhaps a few personal items on top, and it has an additional shelf and drawer for more storage underneath.
Sophia & William Round Storage Ottoman Stool
This small stool acts as a footrest, seat, or end table as needed. Plus, it has a removable lid, so you can toss small items inside and no one will be the wiser.
Cozayh Rustic Console Table
If you’re into the rattan trend, this console table is for you. It’s a great piece for a front entryway, and it has two lattice drawers that open up to tuck away spare items. Decorate the tabletop with candles, flowers, and books to finish off the look.
Homecho Accent Storage Cabinet
This freestanding cabinet offers plenty of extra storage space. It comes with three exterior shelves and two more hidden behind a cabinet door. Use the visible shelves to display attractive pieces and hide anything you don’t want out for all to see inside the cabinet.
Walker Edison Secretary Hutch
A traditional secretary hutch is a great alternative to a standard desk. Not only does this one offer a pull-out surface for you two write on, but it’s also brimming with shelves, drawers, and cabinets to keep things organized.
Nathan James Telos Four-Cube Organizer
Whether you have records, books, or framed photos in need of a permanent place in your home, this angled cubby organizer has room for all of your belongings. It has a mid-century modern look and features four open shelves and a tabletop to hold a variety of objects.