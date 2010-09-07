9 Stools for Every Room in Your House
Jakarta Barstool
This rattan and iron seat is available in both bar- and counter-height and is stackable to save space when not in use.
To buy: $60, pier1.com.
Contact Stool
With an industrial chic look, this stool, made of mango wood and cast iron, spins 360 degrees and is sure to provide endless entertainment for kids. Thankfully, it comes with rubber pads to protect your floors.
To buy: $129, cb2.com.
Hee Bar Stool
Designed by Hay & Hee Welling, this bar stool has a low back that won’t peek above your counters. The bright lemon shade is the perfect pop of color for any space. Also available in grey.
To buy: $325, aplusrstore.com.
White Porcelain Garden Stool
The traditional design of this stool is versatile enough to fit in with just about any décor. And the glaze is tough enough to withstand the outdoors.
To buy: $69.50, pearlriver.com.
Gresham Stool
Not sure of the exact height of your counter or bar? Opt for this stool, which can adjust from 24 to 30 inches tall. The sueded cover and swivel seat is just gravy.
To buy: $70, jcpenney.com.
Blu Dot Real Good Counterstool
Don’t be fooled by the thinness of the seat on this stool. The powder-coated steel is, in fact, completely sturdy. Plus, it folds up flat to make storing away a cinch. Also available in red, ivory, and black.
To buy: $199, velocityartanddesign.com.
Curve Seat Wooden Stool
Small and reasonably priced, these stools are convenient to have around when unexpected company shows up. They’re perfect for the living room or for additional seating at the dinner table.
To buy: $49.50, pearlriver.com.
Moroccan Fluted Metal Stool
Made of recycled aluminum, this shiny stool is more versatile than its cousin, the leather pouf. It’s sturdy enough to be used as outdoor seating, and has a removable top that reveals a storage compartment.
To buy: $219, vivaterra.com.
Engine Barstools
Spice up your kitchen by mixing in a couple of these hi-gloss red stools. Available in both 24- and 30-inch heights, they are sure to garner compliments.
To buy: $90-$100, cb2.com.
