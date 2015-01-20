6 Statement Coat Racks
Monarch Specialties Inc. Coat Rack
Hook your scarf and jacket on the top pegs and let your little one learn the responsibility of keeping the house in order by using the lower hangers. No kiddos? Use the lower hooks to hang umbrellas instead.
To buy: $43, wayfair.com.
Featured January 2015
Valet Stand
A coat rack in the entry not for you? Try this valet stand instead to hold ties, watches, cufflinks, and a suit jacket in the bedroom so you can kick up your feet without needing to immediately put them into the closet.
To buy: $13, ikea.com.
Locust Copper Wood Coat Rack Shelf
This shelf-bar-combo does double duty, corralling discarded keys and sunglasses along with hangers of blazers and overcoats. No longer need it in the entryway? Move it to the kitchen and hang hand towels from the bar.
To buy: $129, urbanoutfitters.com.
Adair Coat Rack
Both a storage piece and a refreshing update to a boring room. Position this metal unit in the corner of a room or in the entryway for a functional touch that will brighten the entire space.
To buy: $63, allmodern.com.
Crosscut Coat Rack
For an unobtrusive option, hang this holder on the wall as a place for everyone in your family to hang their belongings. The neutral design will fit nearly any room’s existing décor.
To buy: $152, shophorne.com.
Branches Coat Tree
A whimsical addition to your laundry room or kids’ dress up corner. It’ll help them help you keep the floor clear. Choose between a bird or an owl topper.
To buy: $99, landofnod.com.
