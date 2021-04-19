7 Must-Have Spring 2021 Home Decor Trends—All Spotted at Anthropologie

Spring 2021 Decor Trends Spotted at Anthropologie
This season, textured surfaces and sculptural shapes are taking over the Spring 2021 home decor trends. Fluted furniture and woven accents bring the texture, while trendy vases and pedestals (on everything from bowls to candleholders) add sculptural interest. You won't have to shop around to find these top trends: We spotted all seven of them at Anthropologie. Consider this your one-stop shop for the spring's hottest home decor.
Pedestal Designs
Everyone's trying to step up their home decor with footed bowls, candle holders, and planters. Vignettes look best when the items on display vary in height, so look for pedestal bowls or planters to help elevate your arrangement.
Woven Wonders
Rattan and cane have been popular for a while now, but this season, we're seeing increased interest in basket weaving. On top of the trend, Anthropologie teamed up with Longaberger, a brand that's been making popular made-in-America woven baskets since the 1970s. This picnic basket with a wooden cutting board lid is a picnic essential your family will be using for decades to come.
Grecian Busts
Antiquity is trendy again! Grecian-style busts are being reimagined as planters, shelf decor, and even table lamps. A linen lampshade and wooden finial top off this elegant design.
Shapely Vases
Visit the Instagram or TikTok account of any home decor influencer and you're sure to notice one design detail over and over again: vases. From rustic jug-style terracotta vases, to body-shaped vases, to sculptural glassware, vases are making a statement, with or without the flowers.
Gilded Mirror Frames
Sometimes Anthropologie responds to trends, and sometimes it helps create them. Exhibit A: the Gleaming Primrose Mirror, an Anthropologie bestseller that helped spark the Instagram design world's obsession with elaborate, gilded mirror frames.
Scalloped Edges
Whether on furniture, window treatments, or rugs, scalloped edges are having a moment. But this time around, the preppy motif is showing up in bolder colors and more modern styles. Case in point: this scalloped rug in an of-the-moment ochre color.
Fluted and Slatted Furniture
To boost the texture in a space while keeping the color palette neutral, many designers are adding fluted or ribbed finishes to their furniture. Similarly, fluted glassware is also showing up in on-trend kitchens and bar cabinets across the country.