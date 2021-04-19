7 Must-Have Spring 2021 Home Decor Trends—All Spotted at Anthropologie

This season, textured surfaces and sculptural shapes are taking over the Spring 2021 home decor trends. Fluted furniture and woven accents bring the texture, while trendy vases and pedestals (on everything from bowls to candleholders) add sculptural interest. You won't have to shop around to find these top trends: We spotted all seven of them at Anthropologie. Consider this your one-stop shop for the spring's hottest home decor.