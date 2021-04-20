In her suburban Nashville breakfast nook, A Beautiful Mess blogger Elsie Larson opted for crisp white walls to brighten up the space and provide a neutral backdrop for her ever-growing collection of colorful glassware. After seeing a similar arrangement at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, Calif., Elsie chose to organize her assortment in an ombré pattern. Patience is key: "I've collected these slowly over time," she says." I'm not ready for the hunt to be over!"