Space of the Week: How One Mom Turned the Awkward Spot Under the Stairs Into a Home Office
The entire makeover took just one day to complete.
When Medina Grillo, a Birmingham, England-based designer, was planning a study area for her 9-year-old son, she knew what she didn't want: anything in his bedroom, and any place out of her sight, since she had to monitor his internet use during homework time. Then Medina noticed the space beneath the stairs in her living room, and-eureka!-she tapped her DIY know-how to transform the nook on a budget in a single day. She often works from the space too, and loves being around her family when they're hanging out on the sofa.
Rather than painting the walls, Medina took a cue from the raw wood pieces in the adjacent entryway and nailed up wood slats, which warm up the alcove. Dark touches, like the chair and light fixture, echo the charcoal-colored stairs.
To get a work surface that fit the sloped space, Medina cut the edge of an inexpensive tabletop at a 45-degree angle. Since it's bracketed to the wall, she didn't need to buy table legs, but a rolling cart adds storage and support below.
