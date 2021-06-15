Space of the Week: How One Mom Turned the Awkward Spot Under the Stairs Into a Home Office

When Medina Grillo, a Birmingham, England-based designer, was planning a study area for her 9-year-old son, she knew what she didn't want: anything in his bedroom, and any place out of her sight, since she had to monitor his internet use during homework time. Then Medina noticed the space beneath the stairs in her living room, and-eureka!-she tapped her DIY know-how to transform the nook on a budget in a single day. She often works from the space too, and loves being around her family when they're hanging out on the sofa.