Create your own oasis—even if you don't have square footage to spare.

Space of the Week: This Cozy Reading Nook Is a Genius Idea for Small Spaces

There's a thin line between a small space that feels cozy and one that's stuffy. Decorating a small space comes with a unique set of rules, like taking advantage of corners and incorporating multi-functional furniture. For a crash course on successfully following these small space decor guidelines, look no further than this lovely reading nook from designer Sarah Dorsey of Dorsey Designs.

The laid-back literary haven is Dorsey's contribution to the One Room Challenge, in which the designer transformed a basement storage area. In the design, Dorsey smartly executes a well-known small room decorating trick: utilize vertical space. Not only does the hanging chair accomplish this feat, but the boho chic seating option adds character to the area and takes care of the nonnegotiable reading nook requirement of maximum comfort.

The hanging rattan chair in Dorsey's nook design is a vintage piece purchased from a garage sale (for just $15!). A generously sized piece of sheepskin covers up an area of tattered rattan, while simultaneously giving the chair a major style upgrade.

Another must-have nook element is a sense of privacy, which Dorsey created with a warm gray wall paint and custom-built ledges. The shelves to the right of the chair separate the space, while allowing natural light to filter through so the nook doesn't feel completely isolated. The shelving on the back wall holds multiple square frames with dyed abstract paper art, introducing a modern element to the design. And we can't forget that gorgeous gray barn door leading to the laundry room on the left, which Dorsey's husband made.

Feeling inspired to design your own reading nook? Let the tips and product picks below be your guide.

