Space of the Week: This Picture-Perfect Guest Room Features Our New Favorite Wallpaper

When designing the guest room of her home in Raleigh, N.C., Erin Wheeler knew what she was going for: the eclectic and layered coziness of a boutique hotel. The designer and stylist behind the website Sunny Circle Studio says the secret to success was letting herself have fun. She wanted the decor to make people smile; a unique wallpaper inspired by her love of vintage art does just that. Among the eye-catching patterns and textures are thoughtful touches—blackout curtains, plenty of hooks—to ensure guests enjoy their stay.

Follow a Formula

To achieve the quirky boutique aesthetic, Erin incorporated all her favorite design elements: blue hues, stripes, playful prints, midcentury pieces, and a vintage rug and portraits. The different pattern scales keep the space lively.

Master the Mix

Prints from artfullywalls.com complement Erin's collection of vintage portraits, a combination of family heirlooms and Etsy finds. (Thrift shops and yard sales are also excellent sources of affordable art.) The mismatched frames amplify the playfulness, but the art still feels cohesive because it's all the same genre.

Choose a Focal Point

Layering art on top of art-themed wallpaper from Chasing Paper might have felt excessive if Erin had done so around the whole room. Going with just one wall is easier on the eyes.

