Space of the Week: Two Lawyers Get a Moody Home Office Thanks to an All-Over Paint Job

Principal designer David Samuel Ko says the right paint is everything. 

By
Kelly Dawson
Kelly Dawson headshot
Kelly Dawson

Kelly Dawson is a writer, editor, and media consultant with more than a decade of experience in the lifestyle space. Her work has been published in nearly every major shelter magazine in the United States. She's a longtime contributor to Dwell and Architectural Digest, and her work has also appeared in Martha Stewart Living, Afar Magazine, Cup of Jo, Vox, Bon Appetit, McSweeney's, Apartment Therapy, Domino, and Refinery29.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022
Space of the Week, Moody Green Home Office with glass doors
Photo: Michael Clifford

It's a lawyer's job to get to the truth of the matter, or to at least explain complicated circumstances as simply as possible. And for two Los Angeles lawyers, this was a fact: They needed a quiet place to work—fast.

"This was meant to be used as the formal living room, thus the fireplace, so I originally began the design with that in mind," says principal designer David Samuel Ko of Maison Ko. "But as my clients realized that they were working from home more and more and weren't going into the office as much, we decided that it would be best used as an office."

The space is set right off the home's front door, and its first impression was one of turquoise walls with white detailing along the wainscoting and trim. There was also a Sputnik-style chandelier hanging from the center of the ceiling. Ko appreciated that these decisions made a statement the moment someone entered the house, and aimed to do the same with a moodier palette instead.

"My biggest inspiration was The Polo Bar by Ralph Lauren in New York," Ko says. "That's really where I got the green paint idea from. It's one of my favorite restaurants in Manhattan, and I just love the feeling I get when I go there."

The office had to be semi-private and soundproof, and the owners also requested that the plans stay as budget-friendly as possible. Ko obliged by crafting custom iron-and-glass doors for the entrance, as well as a built-in bookcase to match the existing moldings along one wall for storage. He kept the stone on the fireplace and chose an all-over green paint to complement it, which was a decision that happened as the painters were in the midst of work. "I don't necessarily love the stone used on the fireplace, but it would have been an expensive change," he says. Thankfully, the iron doors match the stone to make it feel intentional.

Since the clients weren't sure how long they'd be working from home, they didn't want to invest too much in the office furniture, but they also sought to choose pieces that would fit in with the "enveloping" effect of the room. "Because a lot of my clients were wanting home offices at this time, I had done plenty of research when it came to desks," Ko says of the long oval-shaped surface from CB2. "The pendant was also a budget choice, but the office needed to tie into the hallway. The white was brought in so the room didn't feel too out of place from the rest of the house."

The project started in February 2021 and was completed four months later. The verdict? Ko thinks its success lies in the paint's ability to heighten the office's overall feel.

"Paint goes a long way. Picking the right shade of a specific color that doesn't fall flat or look too bright is very important," he says. "You also don't need to spend a lot to have a space that feels expensive. Our furniture budget wasn't too high, but because the bones were elevated, the furnishings immediately felt much more luxurious."

Space of the Week, Moody Home Office with Cozy Chairs
Michael Clifford

Get the Look:

01 of 03

Easy Green

Crisp Romaine, Green Paint from Benjamin Moore
Benjamin Moore
benjaminmoore.com

By brushing the entire office–walls, moldings, and ceiling—in a deep green hue, Crisp Romaine by Benjamin Moore, the room looks instantly moody and sophisticated.

02 of 03

Take a Seat

West Elm Leather Side Chair
West Elm
$1,399, westelm.com

A mid-century modern silhouette meets luxe leather in this high-back chair. It's so comfortable, your ergonomic office chair might get jealous.

03 of 03

A Dreamy Desk

Reid Oval Wooden Desk with chunky legs and flat top
CB2
$1,499, cb2.com

Continuing with the theme of rich materials in interesting silhouettes, the desk features rounded legs and a flat oval top. The curved legs aren't just stylish, but each one conceals a shelf for storage behind a push-open door.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
2nd Floor landing with wooden cabinet and palm pattern wallpaper
6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
Waiting room interior in a luxurious clinic furnished with a velvet dark blue sofa, a rug and green plants.
Buying a House? Don't Be Fooled By These Home Staging Tricks
Real Simple Home 2022 hero image
This Year's Real Simple Home Is the Modern Florida Beach House of Your Dreams
Real Simple Home 2022 Painting Tricks, dining room with blue staircase
The #1 Paint Trick We Learned From Pro Designers
Peach paint in guest bedroom
5 Stunning Paint Colors Spotted in the Real Simple Home
Guest Bedroom With Green Bedding
Space of the Week: This Beautiful Guest Bedroom Went From Dirt (Literally) to Fresh Digs
Black and white side chair with pillow and throw blanket
3 Secrets to Decorating a Room With Personality, According to Dabito
mountain living room with large windows and sleek gray sofas
Space of the Week: A Living Room Embraces the 'Mountain Living' Look—Without Leaning Too Far Into a Theme
Cloffice with blue paint, wooden desk surface, and upholstered chair
Space of the Week: An Annapolis Home's Laundry Room Is Repurposed into a Clever Office With Storage
bright sunroom with white hanging lanterns
12 Sunroom Ideas That Will Make You Want to Lounge Around All Day
Blue Patterned Wallpaper in Home Office with burl wood desk and brass lamp
Space of the Week: This Vibrant Home Office Proves the Power of Paint (and Pattern!)
HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Home Office with black and white photo gallery on shelves along back wall
Space of the Week: This Petite Home Office Features a Genius Gallery Wall Idea You'll Want to Steal
Laundry room with blue cabinets, wood counters, and stacked washer and dryer
Space of the Week: A Brilliant Laundry Room Reno Maximizes Storage and Counter Space
entryway-ideas: built-ins with bench
20 Inspiring Entryway Ideas That Make a Great First Impression
Neutral color bedroom with white curtains and mirror
Space of the Week: Orlando Soria's L.A. Bedroom Contains a Clever Window Treatment Trick
Interior Designer Dabito on Balcony
Meet the Designers of the 2022 REAL SIMPLE Home—and Get Their Top Tips for a Mini Room Makeover