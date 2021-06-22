Space of the Week: This Loft Offers a Creative Solution for an Unused Guest Room

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In most homes, a spare guest room is a rarely used space, generally left unoccupied except for the few times each year when friends and family stay overnight. But when architect Amanda Gunawan, the founding principal at OWIU (The Only Way Is Up), thoughtfully redesigned this loft in a former Nabisco factory in Los Angeles, she didn't want any space to go to waste. To fix the typical "unused guest room," Gunawan found inspiration in the Japanese ryokan, or traditional Japanese inn, in which futons and mats serve as sleeping areas for guests that can be rolled up and stored away when not in use. In her own loft, a platform hides a futon that can be pulled out when guests arrive, but otherwise, the area is used as a tea room.

Space of the Week, Guest Room Credit: OWIU

Born in Indonesia and raised in Singapore, Gunawan knew she wanted a space that could accommodate frequent guests. "For me, I needed a guest room for when I have friends coming over from Singapore, but I also wanted the space to be useful when I didn't have guests, instead of being limited to just a guest bedroom. I rarely drink alcohol and enjoy having people over for tea instead. I have tea and sweets with friends very often and decided to come up with the idea of a multifunctional space, one that could serve as a guest room but also as a flexible space to have tea with friends or read," she explains.

Guest Room Tea Room GIF Credit: OWIU

Whether being used as a sleeping nook, tea room, or serene spot to chat, the multifunctional guest room has become a favorite hangout area for Gunawan's friends. "During parties, it is often the space that people flock to the whole time to escape a larger crowd. In a party of 10, I would see two to three people separate themselves from the party and go in there to just talk and bond. I've been told that my friends have had some of the most meaningful conversations they've had with each other in there, so we must've done something right!"

Space of the Week, Biscuit Factory Loft Credit: Photography by Justin Chung

Get the Look: