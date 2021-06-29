Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Space of the Week: A Laundry Room Goes From Disaster Zone to Pinterest-Worthy on a Budget

When designer Rebecca Hay jumped into the makeover of her basement laundry room just two weeks before Christmas and five months before her second child was due, she was in a race against the clock to get her home sorted (and styled) in time. The finished laundry room and storage space is full of timesavers, like IKEA cabinets, and money-savers, like a fridge sourced from the scratch-and-dent section, but judging by the end result, you'd never guess any corners were cut.

Space of the Week, Laundry Room Before The laundry room before the makeover. | Credit: Rebecca Hay Designs

To speed up the makeover, Hay went with stocked and immediately available cabinets, countertops, and a sink basin from IKEA. Especially over the past year, when the pandemic has caused many items to be delayed and backordered, only using in-stock pieces sped up the process by several months. Another timesaver: Hay's husband installed the subway tile backsplash himself rather than waiting to hire someone. The only time the couple took a pause on the project was while waiting for the plumber to hook up the faucet and appliances.

Space of Week, Laundry Room Makeover Credit: Rebecca Hay Designs

For a stylish, high-contrast effect, Hay paired black lower cabinets with pristine white subway tiles above. The butcher block countertop, brass hardware, and woven accents warm up the room and prevent it from feeling stark. A few bursts of color are brought in through accessories and the striped rug.

In addition to serving as the family's laundry room, this basement area is also a storage space and has a spare refrigerator for overflow food and drinks during the holidays. By searching the scratch-and-dent section, Hay was able to score a new refrigerator (with minor damage) at a big discount.

Get the Look: