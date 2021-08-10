Space of the Week: Plant Pro Hilton Carter Created the Dreamiest Baby Nursery

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After moving from their Instagram-famous Baltimore apartment to their "forever home" this past spring, plant expert Hilton Carter and his wife, Fiona, have been nesting in preparation for a daughter who's due this month. Having already revealed glimpses of the home's exterior (spoiler: it's stunning!), a renovated powder room, and a sunny kitchen, Hilton shared one space that truly made the Instagram crowd go wild: the nursery created for his daughter. The room is as lush and imaginative as you would expect, right down to the woodland creature clothes hamper.

"A space for baby girl to dream in, create in, and thrive in!" Carter writes in the caption on Instagram. "Just a few more weeks until she's due to make her grand appearance. That is, unless she decides to arrive early. Either way, we're ready."

Hilton Carter Nursery Mural Credit: Hilton Carter

Mural Magic

In Carter's former studio, a leafy mural hand-painted by artist and filmmaker Drury Bynum adorned one wall and landed on the cover of Carter's third book, Wild Creations. Before moving out of the space, the mural was sadly painted over, but Carter commissioned Bynum to recreate a similar work in the nursery of his new home. This time around, the mural was created in muted pink tones with dinosaurs, red pandas, and even a unicorn making an appearance. The results: pure magic.

Hilton Carter Nursery, Fox Hamper Credit: Hilton Carter

