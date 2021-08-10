Space of the Week: Plant Pro Hilton Carter Created the Dreamiest Baby Nursery
You'll never believe this wall art was actually hand-painted.
After moving from their Instagram-famous Baltimore apartment to their "forever home" this past spring, plant expert Hilton Carter and his wife, Fiona, have been nesting in preparation for a daughter who's due this month. Having already revealed glimpses of the home's exterior (spoiler: it's stunning!), a renovated powder room, and a sunny kitchen, Hilton shared one space that truly made the Instagram crowd go wild: the nursery created for his daughter. The room is as lush and imaginative as you would expect, right down to the woodland creature clothes hamper.
"A space for baby girl to dream in, create in, and thrive in!" Carter writes in the caption on Instagram. "Just a few more weeks until she's due to make her grand appearance. That is, unless she decides to arrive early. Either way, we're ready."
Mural Magic
In Carter's former studio, a leafy mural hand-painted by artist and filmmaker Drury Bynum adorned one wall and landed on the cover of Carter's third book, Wild Creations. Before moving out of the space, the mural was sadly painted over, but Carter commissioned Bynum to recreate a similar work in the nursery of his new home. This time around, the mural was created in muted pink tones with dinosaurs, red pandas, and even a unicorn making an appearance. The results: pure magic.
Get the Look:
Related Items
A Scene-Setting Mural
Even if you can't hire an artist to hand-paint a mural in your little one's nursery, you can still install a jungle-themed mural to create a similar effect and inspire hours of imaginative play. This mural by Rebel Walls is sold by the square foot, so you can get a custom fit for your space.
Storage with Style
In a baby nursery, even an item as utilitarian as a clothes hamper gets a whimsical makeover. Here, ears and a face turn a woven basket into an adorable fox.
Beaded Chandelier
A floating chandelier adds instant elegance to the nursery. By replacing glitzy crystals with playful wooden beads, this statement piece feels kid-appropriate. From baby nursery to every iteration of their childhood room, this fixture will light the way for years to come.
Macrame Mobile
Macrame rainbows, felt balls, and tassels join forces in an engaging mobile that will not only entertain baby as it swirls overhead, but will also collect compliments from every grown-up who enters the room.
Soft Landing
Especially in a kid's room, a soft rug to crawl around on is an essential. Opt for one in neutral colors that will grow with your little one. This cozy wool shag rug will see them through tummy time, to crawling sessions, to board games with friends.