Space of the Week: This Multi-Functional Suite Reveals the Secrets to a Five-Star Guest Room

"Every guest room needs a place to sit other than on the bed," says Hayslett. "People don't realize that when guests come over to stay, that sometimes you'll want to go and talk to them in their space. It's nice to have a place to sit and hang out, instead of standing. That's why I made sure to have the nook seating area—it's great to socialize in there if your family member or guest is unpacking or just getting settled in."

Don't forget to add a small table to set fresh flowers or some extra reading materials. A small, round table takes up very little space and doesn't have any sharp edges to bump into.

To help your guests get the best night's sleep, invest in blackout curtains or light-blocking window shades.