Space of the Week: This Cheerful Entryway Blooms with Smart Storage Ideas

An artist and interior decorator, Jennifer Hallock created this bright, botanical space in Southampton, N.Y., to address her clients' need for practical storage right inside the door. In an open floor plan, it can be a challenge to define zones, so she used floral wallpaper and a rich blue cabinet to demarcate a landing spot for people to put down their bags and kick off their shoes. (If you have a no-shoes policy indoors, it really helps to have a place to sit and easily remove them.)