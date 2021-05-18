Space of the Week: This Cheerful Entryway Blooms with Smart Storage Ideas
An artist and interior decorator, Jennifer Hallock created this bright, botanical space in Southampton, N.Y., to address her clients' need for practical storage right inside the door. In an open floor plan, it can be a challenge to define zones, so she used floral wallpaper and a rich blue cabinet to demarcate a landing spot for people to put down their bags and kick off their shoes. (If you have a no-shoes policy indoors, it really helps to have a place to sit and easily remove them.)
Sit and Store
The built-in seating is ideal for putting on and taking off shoes, which are stashed in the big, deep drawers. You can re-create the look with decorative bins beneath a painted bench.
Shelf Help
Floating shelves are a great way to add depth and character to your entryway, Jennifer says, and decorative bowls will catch keys and loose change and still look neat. There's a coat closet near this bench, but you could add hooks to the wall if you need a spot to hang jackets and totes.
Get the Look
Make a Statement
The rest of the downstairs is painted bright white to make it feel expansive, but this recessed wall was crying out for a large-scale patterned wallpaper to greet the homeowners and their guests.
Cohesive Color
To create a unified look, identify a shade from your wallpaper and use it to paint a piece of furniture. Here, Hudson Bay 1680 from Benjamin Moore ties in the storage bench below with the floral wallpaper above.
Natural Touches
Introduce a few wooden accents—whether vases, bowls, or boxes. These natural elements add warmth to stark white shelves.
Keep It Cozy
It may not be your go-to lounging spot, but there's no reason your entryway shouldn't feel cozy. Top off a storage bench with velvet pillows to create a soft landing.
Decorative Bowls
Look for bowls—woven, terracotta, or ceramic all work—that can be used to hold everything from wallets to keys to spare change.
Float Some Shelves
Mix open storage, such as minimalist floating shelves, with closed storage. That way, you'll have a space to display vases and plants, plus an area to hide hats and mittens.
The Power of Three
When creating a display, three items of various sizes tend to make the most visually pleasing arrangement. For a simple vignette, use this set of three wooden bowls to corral mail and more.