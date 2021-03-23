Space of the Week: A Formerly Chaotic Closet Goes From Gloom to Glam

Having a boutique-style walk-in closet sounds like the stuff of fairytales, especially for those of us whose closets are cursed with an aversion to staying organized. Between piles of clothes that refuse to remain on hangers and mismatched shoes that magically find themselves scattered across the floor, we'd say keeping an organized closet is absolutely one of the more daunting home-related tasks.
If you've thrown up your hands and accepted the fact that you and your closet will never reach happily-ever-after status, we totally get it. But when you see an impressive closet makeover like this gorgeous one from Hina Cheema, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Dallas, we guarantee you'll reconsider your commitment to clearing clutter from your space.
To transform her closet from gloom (check out the "before," above) to glam (below), Cheema took part in the One Room Challenge, which tasked her with completing a total closet overhaul in six weeks. Creating more storage space was a key closet makeover priority.
"My closet was a relatively larger, Texas-sized closet, 9-by-13 feet, and ceiling height was 11 feet, but lacked storage space," says Cheema. "There was a ton of hanging space but no drawers. Given my ADD, I need organization in my life. I understood that if I decluttered and created a space for everything I have, it would not get messy."
Inspired by mountains and nature (as evidenced by her choice of wallpaper), Cheema got down to the business of designing her ideal closet. But the makeover wasn't without challenges, including coming up with a design that would satisfy her storage needs.
"I wanted deeper drawers, a tall mirror, a vanity area, extra shoe storage, designated area for my bags, my husband's closet, [and to] have enough hanging space left. I wanted to cover the tiny opening in the wall where I kept my luggage bags. It took me two weeks to create the design. I made use of the vertical space, took measurements of every corner, assessed our belongings after decluttering, and drew up my plan. I knew I wanted reeded drawers, and initially we planned to DIY the drawer fronts but then outsourced due to time constraints. We took our plan to a local contractor and had him build my design."
Cheema also encountered a makeover roadblock when trying to style her floating shelves against her nature-inspired wallpaper. "In the end, I figured I had to use colors that would merge/disappear into the wallpaper," she explains. "I really wanted the wallpaper to stand out and not anything else on the shelves."
Luckily, the design came together beautifully! Cheema's formerly dark, cluttered closet is now an open, airy space filled with tons of light, unique stylistic accents, and plenty of creative storage options. Here's how to steal the look for your own bedroom closet.
For starters, we are obsessed with Cheema’s wallpaper pick, this absolutely dreamy forest-inspired wallpaper. Cheema’s husband Zaki built the gorgeous floating shelves. Learn more about the DIY process here.
The gaps in the base molding reveal the hidden storage space in the wall where the luggage is stashed.
And then there’s her favorite part about the redesign: the pull-out shoe rack with this lovely woodpecker pull, made from solid brass.
“I finally have a space for all my things,” Cheema says of the rack. “I was afraid of something going wrong, because it was my first time designing something like that. Thankfully, it fits my shoes perfectly and works great.”
One of our favorite accessories from Cheema’s closet is the stunning glass chandelier. Made of iron with a brushed brass finish, the eye-catching fixture comes with 48 pressed clear glass pegs that can be reconfigured to your liking.
Cheema nabbed the wooden drum table with drawers from Facebook Marketplace for $60, and then added a fur rug beneath the table to up the glam factor. We love this sheepskin lookalike from West Elm, which adds warmth and textural interest.
All of the dazzling hardware in Cheema’s closet—including the pull-out racks, hooks, and gold rods—came from Canadian manufacturer Tag Hardware, and the closet mirror and cabinets were all custom-made.
To add a gilded touch to your own closet, invest in brass wall hooks and a gold clothing rod.
Also, don’t overlook vertical space, Cheema adds. It’s a great way to expand your storage options for items like out-of-season clothing and extra bedding. If you have high upper cabinets, use them to hold spare comforters and off-season clothing. Stash everything in clear storage bags so it's easy to see what you need as the seasons change.