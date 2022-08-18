Space of the Week: An Annapolis Home's Laundry Room Is Repurposed into a Clever Office With Storage

Interior designer Julia Longchamps dubs it a “cloffice.”

By
Kelly Dawson
Kelly Dawson headshot
Kelly Dawson

Kelly Dawson is a writer, editor, and media consultant with more than a decade of experience in the lifestyle space. Her work has been published in nearly every major shelter magazine in the United States. She's a longtime contributor to Dwell and Architectural Digest, and her work has also appeared in Martha Stewart Living, Afar Magazine, Cup of Jo, Vox, Bon Appetit, McSweeney's, Apartment Therapy, Domino, and Refinery29.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022
Cloffice Space of the Week, light blue paint and wooden surface in narrow home office
Photo: Photography by Keyanna Bowen

Interior designer Julia Longchamps's main job was giving a family the chance to spend time apart. Ever since the two homeowners began working from their Annapolis, Maryland home at the start of the pandemic—which happened to be at the same time their two kids were sent into their all-day orbit—their house suddenly felt too behind the times.

The owners considered a few options, including an addition that seemed like an overly expensive endeavor and a makeshift office in the guest room, which worked fine enough for one. But when Longchamps and their contractor at Freedom General Services came along, they saw potential in overhauling an entirely different problem area in their home to solve this issue, making for the possibility of a win-win renovation.

The Laundry Room Before, with white walls and beige floor
Courtesy of Julia Longchamps

"The old laundry room was a classic early '90s design. It was situated on the lower level of the home, off the kitchen, and doubled as a mudroom," she says. "My clients didn't love that they had to walk down the stairs to the opposite side of the house to do their laundry. The idea of moving the laundry room upstairs made more sense for the family."

With the laundry room relocated, Longchamps could think of this space as an office with plenty of storage. "We wanted everything in the new office to have a home and feel purposeful," she says. "For example, we wanted to conceal large office electronics like the printer, while also giving appliances that were going to stay downstairs a hiding spot."

Longchamps thinks of repurposing rooms like solving a jigsaw puzzle, and she worked closely with her clients to figure out exactly which pieces should go where. They made a list of must-haves and then removed the washer, dryer, clothes racks, and miscellaneous mudroom odds and ends from the layout. "The vinyl flooring was ripped up and we continued the same oak flooring from the kitchen into this area to make it feel like it belonged," Longchamps says. "After the flooring was updated, we installed a gorgeous flush mount for a pop of personality. Then the rest of the room was completed with custom cabinetry."

She picked a calming shade of blue-gray for the cabinets that was still bright enough to feel energizing in the midst of a busy weekday afternoon. The blue and white palette also fits into the classic coastal feel throughout the rest of the home—a must for Annapolis. The cabinets hold a vacuum, printer, papers, and office supplies, while the floating desk keeps it all from feeling too closed in. "I also love the hidden pencil drawer on the face of the desk. It's little details like those that excite me!" Longchamps adds.

This office, which Longchamps has dubbed a "cloffice" for being a closet and office, was part of a year-and-a-half project, which now gives the family a balance between separation and togetherness. Now that it's been a year since the renovation was completed, Longchamps looks back happily on the solutions they figured out as a team.

"Smaller spaces can be just as functional and efficient as large spaces," she says. "We had a plan for everything, and knowing what will live in your office prior to renovation allows it to be maximized to its fullest potential."

Get the Look

01 of 03

Go Gray

mid-tone gray paint color
Benjamin Moore
benjaminmoore.com

In an office, select a hue that helps you feel calm and focused, like this gray hue with a hint of blue undertone.

02 of 03

Gold Bars

Gold Appliance Pull
Rejuvenation
$189, rejuvenation.com

A touch of gold shines against the gray cabinetry.

03 of 03

Take a Spin

Four Hands Swivel Office Chair
Four Hands
fourhands.com

Who said a comfortable office chair has to be ugly? This stylish option from Four Hands combines an elegant silhouette with a functional swivel seat.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Laundry room with blue cabinets, wood counters, and stacked washer and dryer
Space of the Week: A Brilliant Laundry Room Reno Maximizes Storage and Counter Space
Space of the week modern rustic kitchen with vintage style runner rug, wooden island, and black metal pendant light
Space of the Week: This Kitchen's Island Was Expanded and Stocked With Storage—No Major Demo Necessary
HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Home Office with black and white photo gallery on shelves along back wall
Space of the Week: This Petite Home Office Features a Genius Gallery Wall Idea You'll Want to Steal
Pink Walled Kitchen With White Cabinets, Pendant Lights, Kitchen Island And Hardwood Floor
These Are the Top Kitchen Paint Color Trends of 2022, According to Design Pros
Storage Furniture
The 25 Best Storage Furniture Pieces for Every Part of Your Home
dark sage green paint on walls in sun room
Design Pros Swear by These 6 Sage Green Paint Colors
organized garage with blue paint and storage wall
13 Clever Garage Organization Ideas to Clear the Chaos
Blue Patterned Wallpaper in Home Office with burl wood desk and brass lamp
Space of the Week: This Vibrant Home Office Proves the Power of Paint (and Pattern!)
Space of the Week, Blue Kitchen tile backsplash and blue island base
Space of the Week: This Beautiful Renovated Kitchen Is the Result of One Couple's Design Compromises
circular gray patterned tiles on focal wall in bathroom with white vanity
Space of the Week: Patterned Tile Steals the Spotlight in This California Powder Room
entryway-ideas: built-ins with bench
20 Inspiring Entryway Ideas That Make a Great First Impression
Home bar with woven stools, open shelving across window
Space of the Week: An L.A. Family Can Serve Up a Party at This Bright and Airy Bar
Kitchen with teal textured island and leather seats
Space of the Week: This Kitchen Remodel Is Midcentury Modern Done Right
Emily Henderson's Living Room
Tour Emily Henderson's New Los Angeles House
bedroom with painted flower mural
These 7 Paint Trends Will Be Everywhere This Summer, According to Design Pros
best entryway tables
The 10 Best Entryway Tables for Adding Style and Function to Your Space