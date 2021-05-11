Space of the Week: Have a Boring, Blank Wall? Turn It Into a Dreamy At-Home Bar

Over the past year, almost every room in our homes has started to serve multiple functions. Our kitchens are now our home offices, our basements are now our home gyms. So it's no wonder that when interior designer Marliana Teich made over one family's living room, she decided to tack on one more function: a home bar designed for entertaining. On the side of the room, one blank wall was transformed into a bar thanks to built-in cabinets and open shelving for storing liquor bottles and barware. A ledge and bar stools provide a spot to sit, chat, and sip a cocktail. To add style to your own at-home happy hours, Teich shares her tips for turning an underutilized area into a luxurious bar.