Space of the Week: A Happy Reading Nook for Kids (and Kids at Heart)

Joni Lay, an interior designer and creator of Lay Baby Lay, a parenting and lifestyle blog, was thinking strategically when she renovated and decorated one end of the attic space in her suburban Atlanta home. At first she thought it could be a huge closet, but then she considered its proximity to her kids' bedrooms—and turned it into a reading nook for them. Her four kids often hole up in there, which Joni loves when she and her husband want quiet time. But when the little ones are off at school, she nestles in the colorful spot as well.