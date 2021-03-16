Space of the Week: A Happy Reading Nook for Kids (and Kids at Heart)

Joni Lay, an interior designer and creator of Lay Baby Lay, a parenting and lifestyle blog, was thinking strategically when she renovated and decorated one end of the attic space in her suburban Atlanta home. At first she thought it could be a huge closet, but then she considered its proximity to her kids' bedrooms—and turned it into a reading nook for them. Her four kids often hole up in there, which Joni loves when she and her husband want quiet time. But when the little ones are off at school, she nestles in the colorful spot as well.
In this space, the large area rug not only grounds the design, but it doubles as a soft spot for the kids to sprawl out with their books.
Don't buy kiddie furniture for a kids' room. Adult-size chairs make for extra-cozy seating for tiny humans.
Opt for artwork both kids and adults can appreciate, like pretty florals or an interesting landscape.
Bright yellow was a bold choice, but it contrasts nicely with the pale blue in the adjacent bedroom. To keep the color from overwhelming the space, Joni paired it with a graphic wallpaper (below).
The "Smitten Kitten" wallpaper is fun—and nearly identical to one in Joni's old home. She used it here to help ease the transition for her kids when they moved.
Applying wallpaper to a low, sloped ceiling is easier than hanging it on high walls, says Joni, because you may not even need a ladder. Peel-and-stick paper simplifies the installation.
Colorful, cushioned poufs are an adorable alternative to ottomans, and they serve as additional seating for the kids.
A sturdy, sculptural side table offers a landing spot for books and a cup of tea (or warm milk and cookies).
Get playful with the accessories that are easy to swap out, like throw pillows in a rainbow motif.