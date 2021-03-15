These Brilliant House Plans Are Perfect for Multi-Generational Households

With four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, the Whiteside Farm is spacious on its own—but even better, add on the Whiteside Cottage so your in-laws or adult children have their own separate space.

When you want to spend time together, the whole family can gather in the open concept kitchen and living room. And when you need alone time? Don't worry, it's easy to find your own space in this 3,000-square-foot home.