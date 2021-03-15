These Brilliant House Plans Are Perfect for Multi-Generational Households
There's plenty of room (and privacy!) for everyone.
According to a 2020 report by the National Association of Realtors, the percentage of homebuyers looking for multi-generational houses was at an all-time high (15 percent) since they started tracking back in 2012. Many homebuyers are looking for spaces that allow them to care for aging parents, while others are welcoming their adult children back home. The economic effects of the pandemic, coupled with health concerns, have accelerated the trend toward multi-generational living.
The good news: multiple generations under one roof can have its benefits, including a more connected family, emotional support, help with childcare, and shared expenses. But to keep your home from feeling overcrowded, a strategically designed house makes all the difference. The house plans below have all been created to accommodate big families, with ample space and privacy for all. You'll find open layouts where you want them—spacious kitchens leave room for more cooks!—while sprawling layouts (and even adding a cottage to the property) create enough room for everyone.
With four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, the Whiteside Farm is spacious on its own—but even better, add on the Whiteside Cottage so your in-laws or adult children have their own separate space.
When you want to spend time together, the whole family can gather in the open concept kitchen and living room. And when you need alone time? Don't worry, it's easy to find your own space in this 3,000-square-foot home.
In the warmer weather, the entire family (plus friends) can relax poolside. There's also a screened-in porch, the ideal spot for summer dinners, sans mosquitos.
Add on the Whiteside Cottage:
This charming 430-square-foot tiny house offers plenty of room for a bedroom, bathroom, sitting area, and front porch. The modern farmhouse design matches the main house for a cohesive look.
This three-story house plan boasts more than 3,600 square feet. Complete with four fireplaces and four covered porches, everyone can claim their favorite spot.
Extra features like an elevator and a bedroom suite on the main floor make the house well-suited for older relatives.
Huge paned windows flood the kitchen with sunlight, while the modern rustic decor makes the room feel cozy.
As if the four porches weren't enough, there's also a spacious patio for outdoor entertaining.
Channel your family's favorite beach vacation memories with a home inspired by the sea. Yes, there's even a spiral staircase leading up to a lookout.
Five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms provide lots of privacy—and guarantee there will never be a line for the bathroom.
Imagine cooking a big holiday dinner in this welcoming kitchen. The spacious island anchors the room, while built-in appliances in the island free up extra cabinet space.
This house plan exudes year-round vacation vibes. Case in point: the main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet, and its own home office area, so you'll feel like you're staying at your own personal five-star hotel.