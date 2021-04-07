6 House Plans With Garden Sheds or Studios—So You Can Build a Private Home Office, Gym, or Guest House
These sheds are the solution to much-needed privacy.
Over the past year, many of us have wished our houses had just one more room. Even better: one more room that's separate from the main house, where we can walk away, shut the door, and tune out our roommates, kids, or in-laws. Whether you've been dreaming about carving out a room that's all your own—hello, artist's studio or home gym!—or want a separate space for guests, these beautiful house plans with garden sheds and garage studios are the solution.
Multi-generational living is on the rise. Since the start of the pandemic, many have invited their aging parents to join the household, or they've welcomed their college-age kids back to the nest. No matter the situation, a separate guest house will help your family stay close, while maintaining a healthy dose of distance. Since all of these thoughtfully designed house plans were created with coordinating sheds or tiny houses in mind, you can be sure the two buildings will work together seamlessly on your property. Choose the one that matches your style, from modern farmhouse to traditional.
Fox Hill
Not only does the main house feature three bedrooms, but the garage studio can also be converted into a fourth bedroom for guests. Increasing the already-spacious 4,000-square-foot home by an additional 753 square feet, the garage ensures there's plenty of room for the whole family.
Connected to the main residence via a short breezeway, the garage studio makes it easy for guests to join in on family meals and activities or retreat to their private space as needed.
Garden Getaway Shed
If you want to add a shed to your existing property, tuck this charming tiny house into a secluded spot in the backyard. With gorgeous paned windows on all sides, this light-filled sanctuary makes the perfect potting station or art studio. Set up your easel and break out the oil paints, you're about to feel like Monet working in the garden.
Vernacular Garden Shed
The possibilities are endless with this adorable outbuilding. Make it the world headquarters for your new startup, turn it into a relaxing yoga studio, or line the walls with shelves to create your family's very own library. You'll be wondering why you didn't do this sooner.
Oakland Hall With Bluebird Cottage
With a design inspired by a historic Nashville home, this house exudes classic southern style. Add on the Bluebird Cottage to the property, then claim it as your artist's studio or detached home office. Make this a "kid-free zone" for maximum concentration.
If you prefer to reserve this two-story tiny house for guests, the 600 square feet provide enough space for a sitting area below and bedroom above.
Lowcountry Farmhouse
If you found yourself hiding in the bathroom over the past year just to get a little alone time, consider a house plan with a "bonus room" above the garage. Now when you need to get away, sneak out to your own personal reading room, workout space, or pottery studio. Just add this to the list of reasons the Lowcountry Farmhouse was the best-selling house plan of 2020.
The Galloway
Drawing design inspiration from Tudor-style architecture, the pitched roof over the garage guest suite makes this space look cohesive with the rest of the home.
Every detail in this house plan was carefully designed to accommodate aging family members. The raised garage slab allows for stepless entry, while a curbless shower with a grab bar helps keep everyone safe.