These House Plans Have the Dreamiest Kitchen Designs We’ve Ever Seen
Style and storage space? When can we move in?
When it comes to designing a home, the kitchen is typically the most important room to get right. A well-designed kitchen will encourage your family to hang out, it will make hosting easier, and it can even speed up daily meal prep. When done well, a kitchen design has the power to make your home happier and your family more connected.
But the process of designing a kitchen usually isn't just one choice, but a long list of options and materials to research, from countertops, to flooring, and everything in between. To pare down the decisions and eliminate the guesswork, opt instead for one of these house plans with envy-inducing kitchens. Find the one that matches your style, whether that's modern farmhouse or seaside getaway, then the house plan (and your contractor) will handle the rest. Here's how to design your dream kitchen, the easy way.
If you've ever described your personal home decor style as "modern farmhouse," you binge-watch old episodes of Fixer Upper, and you can't resist an apron-front sink, welcome to your kitchen match made in house plan heaven.
A winning combination of classic white cabinets, a farmhouse sink, and a spacious island join forces in this fail-proof kitchen design.
This cozy, rustic kitchen is the ultimate entertaining space. The giant island is the central hub with plenty of room for family and friends to gather. Cabinets extend from floor to ceiling, offering tons of closed storage space.
If you still love the concept of an open layout kitchen, but you also want a clear separation of spaces, this kitchen is a happy medium. Centrally located, this room is visually open to the dining room and living room, yet the half walls topped with glass cabinets carve out a distinct space.
For those who have beautiful dishware, the glass-front cabinets are the ideal way to display them. Don't worry, the closed cabinets below hide less attractive pots, pans, and baking supplies.
Think about your entertaining style. Do friends and family float back and forth from the kitchen to the patio? This design plan makes casual indoor-outdoor entertaining easy, with the door on the left leading directly out to the screened-in porch.
And the party's not over in the winter! The dining room will serve as the backdrop for cozy dinner parties, and it even has storage for dishes and serveware built right in.
This entire house plan, called Captain's Watch, was designed for those who live near the shore (or, at least wish they did!). Subtle nods to the nautical continue in the kitchen, with shiplap walls and knotted drawer and cabinet pulls. The finishing touch: paint the cabinets a misty shade of seafoam green.