The Best Simple Yet Sophisticated Holiday Decorations, All Under $80
We've found it: Holiday decorations that are festive, but still elegant.
Decorating for the holidays doesn’t mean you need to invest in holiday decorations that are topped with Frosty or adorned with Santa’s face. You don’t even need to commit to a palette of purely red and green. For a more elegant alternative to traditional holiday decorations, stick to timeless classics with a hint of metallic or some subtle seasonal colors. These affordable finds not only work with what you already own, but they’ll also look great long past the Christmas season.
Luxe Gold Serving Tray
During the holidays, use this golden tray to serve Christmas cookies, and then after Santa comes to town, use it to organize your kitchen counter or bathroom vanity the rest of the year. When it's not being used to transport a heavy load of snacks, this roomy tray works as a pretty and practical way to corral decorative objects and TV remotes on a coffee table.
White and Gold Taper Candleholders
A cluster of these mango wood candle holders creates instant drama on a table. Thanks to their whitewashed look and only a few tasteful flecks of gold, they’ll work with a variety of colors of sculptural taper candles. During the holidays you can use red, but have fun the rest of the year with dusty pink, peach, neutrals, or navy.
Dried Silver Dollar Eucalyptus Wreath
The real beauty of this wreath? You can keep it up year-round! Use the dried eucalyptus leaves as a base, then add a festive velvet ribbon or a few understated baubles to make it feel a bit more merry. Its wood hoop feels delightfully simple and Scandinavian, while the dried eucalyptus imparts a soft, beautiful scent.
Live Olive and Eucalyptus Garland
A little lower-key than evergreen, a eucalyptus garland still feels festive draped on a mantel or side table. For a more minimal look, keep it au natural or pull out all the stops during the holidays and work in some sprigs of seasonal berries, pinecones, or vintage baubles.
Striped Woolen Stocking
Want to set out stockings this year, but wishing you had a more sophisticated alternative to your Rudolph-bedecked ones? Opt for a striped, hand-knitted stocking crafted from wool.
