The Best Simple Yet Sophisticated Holiday Decorations, All Under $80

Image zoom Home Depot

Decorating for the holidays doesn’t mean you need to invest in holiday decorations that are topped with Frosty or adorned with Santa’s face. You don’t even need to commit to a palette of purely red and green. For a more elegant alternative to traditional holiday decorations, stick to timeless classics with a hint of metallic or some subtle seasonal colors. These affordable finds not only work with what you already own, but they’ll also look great long past the Christmas season.

RELATED: 15 Alternative Christmas Trees Perfect for Small Spaces