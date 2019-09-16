3 Design Rules All Small Entryways Should Follow 

If you're under the impression you need a spacious foyer to create a functional, well-designed entryway, the 2019 Real Simple Home is here to change your mind. While the entire Brooklyn townhouse boasts three floors, the home's entryway is a snug vestibule. But that didn't stop the room's designer, our talented home director Stephanie Sisco, from maximizing every inch of available space. The result: a room that's full of small entryway ideas, including the most brilliant entryway bench idea we've ever seen. Let this well-organized room be your guide, and you'll soon feel as though your cramped entryway doubled in size.

Continue the Tour: Check out the Guest Room/Playroom—Then Try Out It's Genius Toy Storage Solution

Introduce Only Multitasking Furniture

In this small entryway, the cushioned bench from Home Depot not only serves as a comfy spot to sit and put on or take off shoes, but it is also a storage spot for footwear and cold weather accessories. The drawers can hold gloves and hats, while the hooks above are the ideal spot to stash Fido's leash. When you have a small entryway where every square foot counts, rely on furniture that can serve more than one function.

Design Trick: To give this hall tree the look of a built-in, paint your walls and baseboard the same color as the storage unit.

Hang a Mirror

A light-reflecting mirror will help almost any small room feel a little larger, but in a small entryway, it's especially important. It doubles as a last-look mirror before you head out the door in the morning. This hall tree comes with a wide mirror, but you can also install one above a storage bench, directly on the wall.

Sneak in Wall-Hanging Storage

Here, a wall-mounted wire basket offers a convenient drop-off for mail and papers right as you walk in the door. Then, consider adding a key rack so you won't waste precious time in the morning hunting around your house for your misplaced key ring.