Shoppers Say This $9 Gadget Is the Secret to Making Your Candles Last So Much Longer

If you’ve ever noticed the walls of your candle jars covered in soot after burning for a couple of hours, then there’s a good chance you’re skipping an essential step: trimming the wicks. It’s a simple action that can make a big difference in how your candle looks and how long it lasts—and Amazon shoppers have discovered a $9 tool that makes trimming wicks so much easier.
With an average 4.7-star rating from over 650 customers, the Sinen Candle Wick Trimmer is made of durable stainless steel and has clippers that are sharp enough to cut through even wood wicks. Before lighting your candle each time, all you have to do is trim the wick about an eighth of an inch. Not only will this help prevent the jar from turning black, it’ll also make your candles last so much longer since they’ll burn properly. “I don’t know why I didn’t purchase this tool sooner,” wrote one shopper. “It helps my candles burn more evenly and always snips the wick evenly.”
Amazon shoppers aren’t the only ones who swear by trimming candle wicks —experts actually recommend it, too. As Kristen Pumphrey, the creative director and owner of P.F. Candle Co. previously told Real Simple, you want to make sure to trim the carbon buildup (the little balls that make the end of the wick look frayed) before lighting a candle. “This in turn allows it to last longer and makes the candle safer. If your candle is burning hot, it’s going to burn through that wax faster, and you really want to savor every ounce."
Unlike typical household scissors, the Sinen wick trimmer can easily reach into candle jars of all shapes and sizes—even when the wax has burned down quite a bit. Reviewers say it’s super sturdy and much easier to use than scissors, and they especially love the shape of the blades. One person describes the end as a “plate” because it catches the pieces of trimmed wick after cutting so they don’t fall into the wax. “No more burnt wicks floating around my precious candles,” said another customer.
If you’re going to splurge on the best-smelling candles, you might as well make sure you’re burning them the most efficient way. Sure, it’s another step to remember, but taking the time to trim the wick is worth it for a clean burn and longer-lasting jars. You can even keep the wick trimmer near your candles as a reminder. Plenty of shoppers mention keeping it on display—one even said it “looks chic on a coffee table next to the candle.”
Shop the Sinen candle wick trimmer below and you’ll be on your way to cleaner, longer-lasting candles.