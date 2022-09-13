Shop Every Single Room in the 2022 Real Simple Home

For the 2022 Real Simple Home, we assembled a talented team of designers and organizers to make over a house in the Rosemary Beach community in Inlet Beach, Florida. The goal: coastal cool. Throughout the three-story home, classic beach house style got a modern twist thanks to fun patterns, fresh paint colors, and stylish storage. With every detail curated by some of our favorite pros, it's no surprise the final design has us coveting, well, everything. From an on-trend checkerboard rug to a pizza oven to a green velvet sofa to the ultimate fridge storage bins—we're adding it all to the list of things we didn't know we needed (but are now convinced we can't live without). Check your bank account, grab your credit card, and shop every single room in the Real Simple Home.

Shop the Front Porch:

Santa Cruz Teak Sofa with Sunbrella Performance Canvas in White; williams-sonoma.com. Springwood Hanging Daybed; serenaandlily.com. Lucara Lounge Chair; article.com. Ceylon Teak Coffee Table; ballarddesigns.com. Woven Stoneware Outdoor planter; kirklands.com. Bole Road Outdoor Floor Cushion; westelm.com. Bolé Road Dash Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Pillow; westelm.com. Bolé Road Stripe and Step Indoor/Outdoor Pillow; westelm.com. White and Blue Ceramic Stool; kirklands.com. Warwick Outdoor Sconce; serenaandlily.com. All Weather Wicker Overlay Meagan Outdoor Planter; worldmarket.com. Better Homes and Gardens 10-inch Claren Woven Water Hyacinth Basket Planter; walmart.com.

Shop the Living Room:

Du Jour 7002-6; valspar.com. Melrose Sectional; apt2b.com. Memphis Chair; jaysonhome.com. Harwich Natural Woven Jute Rug; annieselke.com. Thom Natural Three-Legged Table by Leanne Ford; crateandbarrel.com. Beckett 5'- High Shelf Sabl; crateandbarrel.com. Mustard Boucle Mushroom Ottoman; 1stdibs.com. Deco Screen in Yellow Martinique Encore; theinside.com. Riviera Pedestal; jonathanadler.com. Sang 1 Light Floor Lamp; mitzi.com. Carved Eye Stool; jaysonhome.com. Hammond Candlelight Taper Holder in Antique Bronze Set of Three; westelm.com. Lume Taper Candles in Maroc; jaysonhome.com. Sonofo Stool; jaysonhome.com. Marla Stool; jaysonhome.com. Zola Stool; jaysonhome.com. Maisey Pillow; xasmininteriors.com. Roan Pillows; jaysonhome.com. Lola Pillow; jaysonhome.com. Pierce Blue Pillow; jaysonhome.com. Asa Pillow; jaysonhome.com. Woven Border Throw with Tassels; mondialelife.com. Zabiya Decorative Vase in Blue; oka.com. Liaodong Pot in Sea Blue; oka.com. Hongwu Pot in Sea Blue; oka.com. Ovis Bowl; jaysonhome.com. Brass Snake; jaysonhome.com. Coffered Inlay Trays; jaysonhome.com. Phyllis Pillow; xasmininteriors.com. Chander Olive; xasmininteriors.com. Misha pillow; jaysonhome.com. Nilo Hook pillow; jungalow.com. Chi Chih Pom Pom pillow; jungalow.com. Concrete Fluted Planters; potterybarn.com. Hikari 6-Light Chandelier; mitzi.com. Roshani Table Lamp; mitzi.com. Liwa Table Lamp (Black); mitzi.com. When the Morning Comes Art Print; shop.oldbrandnew.com. Fore Art Print; shop.oldbrandnew.com. The Circle Married the Line; shop.oldbrandnew.com. Botanical Storm by Carrie Moradi (18x24), Natural Raw Wood Frame; minted.com. Woven Wood Shades in Chestnut; everhem.com. Orbi 960 Series Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System; netgear.com. Flooring in Parkday; stugastudio.com.

Shop the Back Porch:

Circula White 52" Dining Table; bludot.com. Corisca Outdoor Dining Chair; crateandbarrel.com. Koda 16 Pizza Oven; ooni.com. MoBar 550S Outdoor Mobile Bar Cart; dometic.com.

Edgewater Sofa; serenaandlily.com. Ember Indoor / Outdoor Rug; luluandgeorgia.com. Yamina Indoor / Outdoor Rug; luluandgeorgia.com. Perennials Gingham Pillow Cover in Sunflower; serenaandlily.com. Wabi Medium White Fiberstone Planter by Leanne Ford; crateandbarrel.com. Warwick Outdoor Sconce; serenaandlily.com.

Shop the Kitchen:

Du Jour 7002-6; valspar.com. Pitch Cobalt 5010-2 (Trim and Ceiling); valspar.com. Paint in Bistro White 7006-4 (Cabinets); valspar.com. Café Energy Star Smart Counter-Depth French-Door Refrigerator in Matte White with Brushed Bronze Hardware; cafeappliances.com. Smart Dual-Fuel Commercial-Style 6-Burner Range in Matte White with Brushed Bronze Hardware; cafeappliances.com. Smart Stainless Steel Interior Dishwasher in Matte White with Brushed Bronze Hardware; cafeappliances.com. Built-In Microwave/Convection Oven in Matte White; cafeappliances.com. Commercial Hood in Matte White; cafeappliances.com. Floating Shelves in Oak; semihandmade.com. 8" x 2.5" Brick in San Gabriel, Set in Herringbone Pattern; fireclaytile.com. Cumberland Pull in Honey Bronze; amazon.com. Cipullo Solid Brass Round Cabinet Knob; signaturehardware.com. Explore Single Hole Kitchen Faucet with Pull-down Spray and Forward Only Lever Handle in Lustrous Steel; elkay.com. Soap/Lotion Dispenser in Lustrous Steel; elkay.com. Crosstown 18 Gauge Workstation Undermount Sink in Stainless Steel; elkay.com. Lambert Pendant in Aged Brass; hudsonvalleylighting.com. Cobb Counter Stool with Back in Bright White and Oak; rejuvenation.com. Lupe 1 Light Wall Sconce in Aged Brass; mitzi.com. Egg Knob in Satin Brass Finish; emtek.com. Crush Grind Stockholm Salt + Pepper Shakers; food52.com. Stainless Steel Serve Utensils; williams-sonoma.com. Staub Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven, 5-Qt.; williams-sonoma.com. Crane Dance by Nina Leth on Canvas; minted.com. Pitcher; crateandbarrel.com. Footed Bowl; crateandbarrel.com. Leanne Ford Yuma Fringed Natural Jute Rug; crateandbarrel.com. Woven Wood Shades in Seashell; everhem.com. Flooring in Parkday; stugastudio.com.

Shop the Dining Room:

Du Jour 7002-6; valspar.com. Pitch Cobalt 5010-2 (Trim and Ceiling); valspar.com. ezH2O Liv Filtered Water Dispenser in Black; elkay.com. American Standard AccuLink Platinum 1050Control Smart Thermostat; americanstandardair.com. Jayson Home Faroe Dining Table; jaysonhome.com. Lyell Upholstered Dining Chairs; potterybarn.com. Windsor Black Stain Chairs; unisonhome.com. Harlem Chandelier in Old Bronze; hudsonvalleylighting.com. Lupe 1 Light Wall Sconce in Aged Brass; mitzi.com. Aster Sky Wool Micro Hooked Rug; annieselke.com. Coastal Swell on Canvas (30x40), Framed with Ash Wood; minted.com. Amelia Vase Wide; sohohome.com. Hammond Candlelight Taper Holder in Antique Bronze Set of Three; westelm.com. JH Lume Taper Candles in Maroc; jaysonhome.com. Single Mount Champagne Bottle Holder; etsy.com. Zuma Beach Malibu No. 7 (18x24), Matte Black Frame; minted.com. SoCal Crush Art Print (18x24), Matte Black Frame; minted.com. Yucatan III ArtPrint (18x24), Matte Black Frame; minted.com. Tower 2 Art Print (18x24), Matte Black Frame; minted.com. Float Art Print (18x24), Matte Black Frame; minted.com. Flooring in Parkday; stugastudio.com.

Shop the Utility Closet:

Du Jour 7002-6; valspar.com. Elfa Classic White 2'' Basic Shelving Unit; containerstore.com. The Home Edit By IDesign's All-Purpose Deep Bins With Divider; containerstore.com. The Home Edit Bin Organizers; containerstore.com. The Home Edit Bin Clips; containerstore.com. Whitewash Rattan Storage Cubes; containerstore.com. Glad ForceFlex Plus Cherry Blossom 13-Gallon Trash Bag; glad.com. Glad ForceFlex Plus Drawstring Lemon Fresh Bleach Odor Shield with Clorox 13-Gallon Trash Bag; glad.com. Dyson V12 Detect Slim (Yellow/Nickel) cordless vacuum; dyson.com.

Shop the Fridge:

The Home Edit by IDesign's Produce Bins; containerstore.com. The Home Edit Large Divided Fridge Bins; containerstore.com. The Home Edit Large Berry Bins; containerstore.com. The Home Edit Narrow Fridge Bins; containerstore.com. Eggland's Best Classic White Eggs; egglandsbest.com.

Shop the Primary Bedroom:

Paint in Crème Fraîche CI 200; valspar.com. Imaginarium-Mystic Wall Mural; fineanddandycompany.com. Amalfi Woven Bed; williams-sonoma.com. Hazelnut Ribbed Wood Rianna Desk; worldmarket.com. Carter Nightstand; crofthouse.com. Millbrook Dining Chair; serenaandlily.com. Network Black Woven Wool Rug; annieselke.com. Sylva Glam Slate Blue Velvet and Gold Oval Bench; safavieh.com. Tiny Terri Round Accent Lamp; circalighting.com. Visual Comfort Brooks Table Lamp; circalighting.com. Seasons Echo Wall Art Print in Rusted (54x40), Gilded Wood Frame; minted.com. Quit Now (30x40), Walnut Wood Frame; minted.com. Lucca Velvet Stitched Quilted Coverlet; ballarddesigns.com. Organic Percale Duvet Cover; coyuchi.com. Organic Crinkles Percale Pillow Covers; coyuchi.com. Organic Crinkled Percale Sheet Set; coyuchi.com. Ochre Antique Linen Velvet Lumbar Pillow; stofferhome.com. Mercury Row Console Table; wayfair.com. Arlo Light; katyskelton.com. Woven Wood Shades in Seashell; everhem.com. Woven Wood Shades in Seashell; everhem.com. Flooring in Parkday; stugastudio.com.

Shop the Primary Bathroom & Closet:

Crème Fraîche CI 200; valspar.com. 6" Hexagon Tile in Flagstone; fireclaytile.com. 2" x 8" Tile in Flagstone; fireclaytile.com. Glass Tile in Dove Matte 2" x 6"; fireclaytile.com. Hastings Small Pendant; circalighting.com. Uttermost Andi Gold Rounded Edge Mirror; lampsplus.com. Simple Waffle Hand Towel in Terracotta; food52.com. Simple Waffle Bath Towel in Terracotta; food52.com. Single Handle Floor Mount Tub Filler Trim With Hand Shower in Champagne Bronze; deltafaucet.com. Montour Freestanding Bathtub; deltafaucet.com. Woven Wood Shades in Seashell; everhem.com. Elmdale Vanity with Undermount Sink in Charcoal Black; signaturehardware.com. TRINSIC Two Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet; deltafaucet.com. TRINSIC Tissue Holder; deltafaucet.com. TRINSIC Robe Hook; deltafaucet.com. TRINSIC Towel Ring; deltafaucet.com. LacquerSoap Dispenser; jonathanadler.com. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil; findbio-oil.com. Curél Ultra Healing Lotion; curel.com. Colors of the Sky (18x24), Matte Black Frame; minted.com. Flora 5004-2C; valspar.com. Linen Premium Non-Slip Velvet Suit Hangers; containerstore.com. Montauk Rectangular Bins; containerstore.com. Cambridge Linen Boxes; containerstore.com. Cambridge Drop-Front Linen Shoe Boxes; containerstore.com.

Shop the Primary Porch:

Montello Dining Table; gabbyhome.com. Outdoor Modern Hobnail Concrete Stool in Black; mecox.com. Suzanne Kasler Harbour Side Chair; ballarddesigns.com. Gillian Sun Lounger in Black; safavieh.com. Sanibel Bar Cart; ballarddesigns.com. Emmy Patina Copper Floor Mirror; crateandbarrel.com. Swedish Rag Indoor/Outdoor Rug; annieselke.com. Fig Leaf Spark Modern Pillow in Green/Blue/White; etsy.com. After The Storm by Ramnik Velji (10X8), Gilded Wood Frame; minted.com. Monte Carlo Syrus Ceiling Fan in Midnight Black; circalighting.com.

Shop the Guest Suite:

Peach Champagne 2006-4C (walls); valspar.com. Sweet Marmalade 2003-6B (closet doors); valspar.com. Coral Reef 2004-4A; valspar.com. Irregular Checkerboard Rug in Ochre; luluandgeorgia.com. Lotta Bed in Royale Apple; joybird.com. Capiz Honeycomb Pendant; serenaandlily.com. Blake Raffia 1-Drawer Nightstand in Indigo; serenaandlily.com. Delta Lampin Midnight Blue; lumens.com. Linen Duvet Cover Set in Terra; parachutehome.com. Linen Sheet Set in Bone; parachutehome.com. Sky Velvet Pillow with Midnight Piping; pepper-home.com. Amber Stripe Lumbar Pillow; thevintagerugshop.com. Wool & Cashmere Throw in Smoked Paprika; garnethill.com. Tropical Toucan II (18x24), Natural Wood Frame; minted.com. Tropic Toucan I (18x24), Natural Wood Frame; minted.com. Mid Century Vase (16x20), GildedWood Frame; minted.com. Monstera Abstract (11x14), Gilded Wood Frame; minted.com. Leia (8x10), Gilded Wood Frame; minted.com. Waves (11x14), Gilded Wood Frame; minted.com. I'm Frond of You (8x10), Gilded Wood Frame; minted.com. Sadie Wall Hooks; westelm.com. Woodinville Turkish Cotton Towel Set (in black); wayfair.com. Flooring in Parkday; stugastudio.com.

Shop the Guest Bathroom:

Peach Champagne 2006-4C (walls); valspar.com. Grey Suit 4004-2A; valspar.com. Checkerboard Bath Mat; urbanoutfitters.com. Birthday Bouquet II in Passionate Peach (11x14), Classic Moulding Frame in white; minted.com. Premium Horizontal Navy 2 Piece 100% CottonBeach Towel Set; wayfair.com. Sage 23" Merrow Stitch Cotton Pillow Cover; crateandbarrel.com. DORVAL Two Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet In Matte Black; deltafaucet.com. DORVAL Temp Assure 17T Series Shower Trim In Matte Black; deltafaucet.com. DORVAL 18" Towel Bar In Matte Black; deltafaucet.com. DORVAL Tissue Holder Pivoting In Matte Black; deltafaucet.com. Katie Small Globe Sconce; circalighting.com. LOAAO Black Metal Framed Bathroom Mirror; amazon.com.

Shop the Guest Porch:

Salt Creek Lounge Chairs; serenaandlily.com. Gridiron Denim Indoor/Outdoor Rug; annieselke.com. Braided Natural Indoor/Outdoor Pouf; annieselke.com. Gus Modern Odeon Coffee Table in Olive; lumens.com. Hunter Dublin 44" 3 Blade Ceiling Fan in Indigo Blue; build.com. Fresno Framed Medium Sconce; circalighting.com. Wabi Planters; crateandbarrel.com. Sunwashed Riviera Backless Bench; serenaandlily.com. Amagansett Martini Table; serenaandlily.com. Lucara Lounge Chair; article.com.

Shop the Second-Floor Landing:

Du Jour 7002-6; valspar.com. Green Trellis 5006-3C; valspar.com. Threshold Warwick 2 DoorCabinet; target.com. Laverne Floor Lamp; safavieh.com. Gunnison Stone Chair; unisonhome.com. Gamlehult Ottoman; ikea.com. The 25 Bubble Chandelier; etsy.com. Tylor Vintage Moroccan Rug; revivalrugs.com. Lush Palms Wallpaper; lovevsdesign.com. Berkeley Ivory Table Lamp; crateandbarrel.com. White Ceramic Funnel Accent Lamp Base; worldmarket.com. Solid Off-White Accent Lamp Shade; worldmarket.com. Monuments 2 (16x20), Matte Black Frame; minted.com. Monuments 1 (16x20), Matte Black Frame; minted.com. Nicoli Mirror; safavieh.com. Inyanga blush pillow; charliesprout.com. Uthingo Lagoon pillow; charliesprout.com. Lupe 1 Light Wall Sconce in Aged Brass; mitzi.com. Flooring in Parkday; stugastudio.com.

Shop the Loft:

Du Jour 7002-6; valspar.com. Custom Ottoman in Ibiza Multi Fabric; skylinefurnituremfg.com. Morpho Navy Swivel Armchairs; target.com. Silicus Pink Side Table; article.com. Oro Gold Outdoor Dining Chair; cb2.com. Spiced Auburn Wood And Brass Inlay Dustin Storage Cabinet; worldmarket.com. Sun in the Dust Variations 2 (24x24), White Wood Frame; minted.com. Oceana 2 (54x40), Light Gray Wood Frame; minted.com. Outlook limited edition print by Jen Florentine (40x54), White Wood Frame; minted.com. Spring Plaid (18x24), Natural Raw Wood Frame; minted.com. Coyote Table Lamp; lumens.com. Kenitra Indigo Hand Knotted Wool Rug; annieselke.com. Cat's Paw Blue Micro Hooked Wool Rug; annieselke.com. Bast Brass Floor Planter; cb2.com. ezH2O Liv Filtered Water Dispenser in White; elkay.com. Yellow Erler Rectangular Pillow Cover & Insert; wayfair.com. Flooring in Parkday; stugastudio.com.

Shop the Bunk Room:

Du Jour 7002-6 (Walls); Fresh Basin 5003-7C (Built-ins); Cool Sheets CI190 (Ceiling); valspar.com. Bubble White Matelassé Sham; annieselke.com. Medallion Feather Fill Pillow; hayneedle.com. Bubble Tangerine Matelassé Coverlet; annieselke.com. Morgan Cognac Pleated Ottoman; tovfurniture.com. Rib Velvet Floor Tiles in Pink; flor.com. Freestone Cabinet Pull from the Urban Modern Collection; build.com. Flooring in Parkday; stugastudio.com.

Shop the Loft Bathroom:

Du Jour 7002-6; valspar.com. Farmhouse Black Metal Framed Pivot Rectangle Bathroom Mirror; amazon.com. Salton Sea 2 x 8; fireclaytile.com. Salton Sea 3 x 6; fireclaytile.com. Blues Night (20x16), White Wood Frame; minted.com. OSA Vanity in Natural Teak with White Quartz Countertop; signaturehardware.com. GALEON Two Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet in Lumicoat Chrome; deltafaucet.com. GALEON 17T Series Shower Trim With Ultra Soak in Lumicoat Chrome; deltafaucet.com. GALEON 18" Towel Bar in Lumicoat Chrome; deltafaucet.com. GALEON Pivoting Tissue Holder in Lumicoat Chrome; deltafaucet.com.

Shop the Laundry Room:

Rising Tide 4008-3A; valspar.com. 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity Smart Front Load ENERGY STAR Steam Washer with Smart Dispense Ultra Fresh Vent System with Odor Block and Sanitize + Allergen in Sapphire Blue; geappliances.com. 7.8 cu. ft. Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Dryer with Steam and Sanitize Cycle in Sapphire Blue; geappliances.com. Accordion Hook Rack, Brass; anthropologie.com. Larkspur Task Lamp in Brass with White Taper Shades; serenaandlily.com. County Road River Bank, Classic White Wood Frame; minted.com. Classic Wooden Clothespins; containerstore.com. Wool Dryer Balls; containerstore.com. Albany Cane Rattan Bin; containerstore.com. Cleaning Supply Bottles - Detergent Jug + Cleaning Spray Bottles + Stain Remover Pump Bottle; etsy.com. Stowe Eco Glass Canisters; jennikayne.com. Andrée Jardin Beech Wood Sage Broom with Collapsible Handle; frenchdrygoods.com. Andrée Jardin and Mr & Mrs Clynk Cream Dustpan and Brush; frenchdrygoods.com. Ceramic Table Lamp with Rattan Shade; target.com. Nadia Tray in White; roomandboard.com. Ceramic Bud Vase; connectedgoods.com. Feather Duster; connectedgoods.com. Hand-spun Ethiopian Cotton Tea Towel in Navy Stripe; connectedgoods.com. Ceramic Blossom Vase; connectedgoods.com.

