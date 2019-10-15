16 Pretty, Rustic Fall Accents You'll Want Just in Time for Thanksgiving
These festive decor finds will help get your home ready for the fall holidays in no time.
If you haven't already, it's time to decorate your home with fall accents that celebrate the season's natural flora, scents, and motifs. Whether you're looking for larger statement pieces, like a gorgeous fall wreath or bright, patterned salad plates, or something more simple and understated (think: pretty autumn potpourri in a clear glass bowl), you'll find rustic, fall-inspired and Thanksgiving-ready details, right here.
1
Maple Leaf Tealight Trough
Add a warm, autumn ambience to the dinner table or a special side table with this sculptural tealight trough that lets candlelight filter through its delicate leaves.
To buy: $40; uncommongoods.com.
2
Decorative Oak Tree Acorns
Don't forget to add small fall-inspired touches to the more understated corners of your home. A pretty glass bowl filled with rustic acorns makes any small space feel a little more festive. For a perfectly organic Thanksgiving tabletop, scatter acorns easily along the table's center line and weave small candles throughout.
To buy: $13; crateandbarrel.com.
3
Terrain Dried Wild Flower Garland
Rustic and elegant, this dried wildflower garland would make the prettiest fall mantelpiece embellishment or Thanksgiving table runner.
To buy: $148; shopterrain.com.
4
Andaluca Blissful Harvest Potpourri
Invite the cozy, spicy scents of the season into your home all fall with this festive harvest potpourri featuring hints of cloves, frankincense, and cinnamon.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
5
Heritage Turkey Jacquard Tablecloth
Here's a gorgeous upgrade to any tacky turkey tablecloth you've been wanting to replace for years. Top your Thanksgiving table this neutral-hued jacquard-woven tablecloth that strikes the perfect balance between subtle and seasonal.
To buy: $180; williams-sonoma.com.
6
Holiday Designs Rustic Fall Small Pumpkin Trio
How cute is this assortment of three plump little gourds? They're the perfect fall accent to place on the table or throughout a Thanksgiving buffet spread. They'll quickly become your new favorite decorations that make you smile every year.
To buy: $23; amazon.com.
7
Meri Meri Feather Turkey Crackers
Meet our new Thanksgiving obsession: These adorable Meri Meri feather turkey crackers stuffed with one small gift, a hat, and a joke. Lay a festive cracker at everyone's place setting and watch their eyes light up as they take their seats (they'll be a major hit at the kids' table).
To buy: $26; maisonette.com.
8
Martha Stewart Collection Leaf Trim Napkin Rings
Every good fall table setting needs a set of seasonal napkin rings. These bright orange, faux foliage napkin rings will bring even the plainest white napkins to life.
To buy: $14 for set of 4; macys.com.
9
World Market Orange Pumpkin Figure Candle
Looking for the perfect pumpkin candles? Look no further than these mismatched pumpkin figure candles ideal for the Thanksgiving table, or anywhere a little fall accent is needed.
To buy: from $6; worldmarket.com.
10
Turkey Tea Light Candleholders
Great for holding either flame or LED votive candles, these little turkey candleholders are just begging to join your Thanksgiving centerpieces.
To buy: $21 for set of six; amazon.com.
11
Meri Meri Thanksgiving Linen Napkins
These playful and elegant linen napkins (9 inches by 9 inches) are speckled with colorfully embroidered fall leaves, a touch of gold, and a sweet, simple message: "Thankful." They're the perfect on-theme touch that are anything but loud.
To buy: $10; merimeri.com.
12
Mini Pinecone Candles
Is your home really ready for fall without a few pinecone candles? Add organic dimension to a side table or the main table with a few of these elegant candles.
To buy: $13; crateandbarrel.com.
13
Artificial Harvest Chinese Lantern Wreath
If your front door or entryway isn't already decked out for fall, here's the ideal autumn wreath set to bring it to life and warmly welcome any guests you host for Thanksgiving.
To buy: $40; homedepot.com.
14
Fiber Leaf Placemat
Here's the ideal placemat for modern and minimal Thanksgiving vibes. Another reason you'll love them is their seasonal versatility. Dress up these hand-woven abaca fiber mats with fall accents for the holidays, then use them again with greens and blues, and maybe a colorful bouquet or two, for a tropical, summery setup on the patio.
To buy: $17; crateandbarrel.com.
15
Dried Poppy Pods Bundle
Dried flowers bring an unprocessed elegance to any bouquet or decor detail. We love these harvest-chic dried poppy pods for a number of different ideas: wrap a bundle in burlap, place them in a dry vase, separate each stem and place individual buds on place settings—the options are endless.
To buy: $14; afloral.com.
16
Watercolor Autumn Leaves Salad Plates
Your Thanksgiving table has never looked so stunning. These salad plates—on their own or layered on solid-colored chargers—feature graceful watercolor foliage motifs that'll feel right at home during the fall and through Thanksgiving.
To buy: $35 for set of 4; potterybarn.com.