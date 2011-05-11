6 Amazing Room Makeovers

The location: Irvington, New York



The “before” story: A year ago, Jill Bannister, a nurse, and Selwyn “Max” Maxwell, a hospital administrative assistant, bought a small converted gatehouse whose charm was exceeded only by its repair needs: “The wiring, the roof, the gutters, the chimney—all had to be redone,” says Jill.

Why Jill and Max stalled: “After we painted the walls, we had no money left for anything else.” The sunny family room featured huge bare windows and a handful of motley pieces, including a massive armoire for the TV.

What they hoped for: Jill longed to make the space cozy for homework (daughter Zoe is 12), watching sports, and entertaining friends.