5 Common Room Layout Mistakes to Avoid, According to Feng Shui

One of the most important principles in feng shui is called the commanding position, which puts us in control of our life so that we can relax and see opportunities coming towards us. It’s pretty common that a bed is placed out of command. To make sure the bed is in command, you want to be able to see the door without being directly in line with it while laying in bed (sitting back to the headboard). If you are directly in line with the door, you’re in the so-called “coffin position” with your feet pointed out the door.

To correct a bed out of command, the first and best choice is to move it. Usually, it’s best to be diagonal (or “kitty-corner”) to the door. If this is impossible because of the architectural features of your bedroom or space constraints, you can alternatively place a mirror so that when you are in bed, you can see the door in the reflection.