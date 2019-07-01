7 Gorgeous, Completely Reversible Design Ideas (For Renters and Commitment-Phobes) 

Image zoom A Beautiful Mess/ Emma Chapman

Just because you don’t own your home or apartment doesn’t mean you have to live with a design you don’t love. It’s easier (and cheaper) than you think to update your space. These low-maintenance projects can be installed in an afternoon and are no problem to remove when you need to. Investing a little time and money in your home (even if you know it's only a temporary place) will help you love where you live. Here are some of our favorite ideas to personalize every room that are easy to remove when you're ready for a change.



RELATED: The 7 Best Pieces of Furniture for Small Spaces