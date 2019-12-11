5 Decor Trends From the 2010s We May End Up Regretting in the 2020s

Thanks, in part, to Joanna Gaines and the modern farmhouse style that took over the latter half of the 2010s, word art saw a spike in popularity. Sometimes crafted from metal for an industrial look, other times printed and framed, word art showed up in homes of all styles.

While we may still cherish these sentiments and mantras in the decade to come, we predict that word art will fall out of favor in the 2020s. Homeowners and designers may focus on designing homes that evoke "Live, Laugh, Love," rather than spell it out for us.