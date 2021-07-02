8 Regret-Proof Ways to Work Summer 2021's Hottest Decor Trends into Your Home

Throw Pillows

Popping on a fresh throw pillow is one of the quickest (and coziest!) ways to upgrade a seating area and make it feel more like home, and you don't need to break the bank for big effect. Liven up a neutral couch or chair with a bright shade or bold design (color-blocking and abstracts are having a moment), layering complementary hues, and introducing textured fabrics (such as macrame or trendy velvet) for added depth.

Pillows in fun shapes—like round and shell-shaped ones—are on-trend right now. Washable blankets and removable pillow covers also make it possible to clean and store goods during off-seasons.