8 Regret-Proof Ways to Work Summer 2021's Hottest Decor Trends into Your Home
Have fun with decor trends—and skip the decorator's remorse.
It can be easy to get caught up in the latest trends, going overboard on a Pantone-approved paint color or completely overhauling a room for it to just feel outdated come next season. We've certainly been there and have learned from our mistakes, which is why we're sharing some of our tried-and-tested tips for embracing the latest home decor trends with little commitment and big design payoff. From throw pillows to affordable artwork, read on for regret-proof ways to work design trends into your home.
Throw Pillows
Popping on a fresh throw pillow is one of the quickest (and coziest!) ways to upgrade a seating area and make it feel more like home, and you don't need to break the bank for big effect. Liven up a neutral couch or chair with a bright shade or bold design (color-blocking and abstracts are having a moment), layering complementary hues, and introducing textured fabrics (such as macrame or trendy velvet) for added depth.
Pillows in fun shapes—like round and shell-shaped ones—are on-trend right now. Washable blankets and removable pillow covers also make it possible to clean and store goods during off-seasons.
Duvet Covers and Sheets
There's nothing like a new comforter to transform a bedroom, and duvet covers offer an accessible, hygienic way to keep things fresh. Branch out with a botanical print for a bohemian aesthetic, punch up a contemporary layout with a graphic design, or embrace the shell motif trend with a nautical nod. We're also fans of a peek-a-boo-patterned sheet and sham for a more subtle approach.
Bathmats and Towels
Bored with your bathroom? Turn it into your own spa oasis with a new mat and towel set. Opt for unique textures and earth-inspired hues, like of-the-moment terra-cotta- or clay-colored bath towels. Bonus points if they're absorbent and soft on the skin.
Bowls and Vases
Don't sleep on smaller items when it comes to enhancing your decor, especially when they're strategically placed. To cut back on clutter and still make an impact, we suggest starting with pieces that are not only stylish, but also functional, such as a beautiful painted bowl or plate (from your last vacation perhaps?), an antique mirror, a woven basket for stashing magazines and mail, or a sculptural vase, all of which will be further amplified by the fruits, flowers, and memories you decide to fill them with. This season, sculptural vases and planters in a variety of shapes, from geometric to figurative, are popular.
Area Rugs
Our editors love area rugs as an easy and effective way to add a layer of comfort, protection, and style to ceramic tile and hardwood floors. Especially great for families with small children, area rugs soften a room, while offering an opportunity to work in color, pattern, and the season's top trends.
This summer, neutral color palettes with over-the-top texture are showing up on the social media feeds of many designers. Opt for an area rug that introduces plush pattern in a subtle way.
Accent Lighting
Good lighting is essential for any room, so why not make it work for your decor? Introduce an inexpensive rattan sconce or fluted glass pendant light fixture for an on-trend glow, or add new shades to the light fixtures you already own.
Affordable Art Prints
Artwork is typically the central focus of any room, and less-costly prints make it more feasible to rotate your gallery wall. Once you have art you love, follow our guide to arrange it into an eye-catching display.
Try working in current design trends, like minimalist line drawings of faces or figures, or else choose pieces in on-trend hues.
Statement Walls
Last but not least, statement walls (see also: statement arches) are prime for adding a splash of color to your home. Behold our top paint color picks for every vibe, or test-drive the peel-and-stick wallpaper trend for easier application, cleanup, and unexpected patterns you can switch out whenever you want.