Cheer Up Your Home for Spring With Rebecca Atwood's New Collection at Pottery Barn

For her latest Spring 2021 collaboration with Pottery Barn, designer and artist Rebecca Atwood not only drew inspiration from nature, but she also incorporated natural elements into the design process. Using a potato cut in half and brushed with yellow paint, Atwood created the joyful lemon motif that now appears on doormats, duvet covers, and throw pillows in the collection.
"Potato printing is such a fun way to make a mark," she says. "I liked that it was a way to create texture and some irregularity in the artwork." Once the lemons were printed, Atwood added her artistic touch by hand-painting the surrounding leaves. Organic and perfectly imperfect, these colorful patterns are the ideal way to welcome spring into your home. Refresh your bed with the reversible duvet pictured above (from $129, potterybarn.com) or shop more of our favorites, below.
An easy and affordable way to greet spring (and every guest and family member who walks in the door)? Set out a fresh-for-the-season doormat.
The pattern may look delicate, but its durable coir construction can stand up to muddy shoes.
Not only do you want your beach towels to be as soft and absorbent as hotel towels, but you'll get bonus points for one with a vibrant design. These compliment-collecting pool towels have you covered on all fronts.
This daffodil-bedecked shower curtain is Atwood's favorite piece in the new collection. "It's an easy and cheerful way to brighten up a small space," she explains.
Fun fact: this pillow cover was woven from recycled single-use plastic bottles, and each pillow contains up to 21 bottles! It's also resistant to stains, fading, and mildew, making it the ideal accent for your outdoor sofa.
Some swear by white bath towels, but for those who crave more color and pattern, wrap yourself in these richly textured textiles. The swirls represent the wind, set against a blue or gray sky.