Meet the Designers We’re Partnering With for the 2020 Real Simple Home

From an early age, North Carolina native Roxy Te was no stranger to the world of furniture, having lived in her family’s first furniture factory until she was two. As a young adult, she spent her summers working in the office, and fall and spring attending High Point Market.

Years later, after graduating from Parsons The New School for Design in New York City, Roxy accepted a position as a trainee at Belk Corporate and embarked on what she hoped would be a successful career as a fashion buyer. Despite gaining valuable retail experience, she realized cubicle life wasn’t enough. Committed to starting something of her own, inspired by her family’s story, and empowered by her corporate training, she returned to her roots. In August 2011, Roxy took to e-commerce and launched her very own furniture line, Society Social.

Designed with everyday gatherings and celebrations in mind, Society Social’s colorful collection of furniture has since caught the eye of tastemakers including HGTV, Traditional Home, Architectural Digest, Southern Living, Real Simple (of course), among others. Roxy has also made appearances on national TV and hosted her own pilot Carolina Reno for HGTV.