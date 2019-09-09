Meet the Designers (and Organizers!) Behind the 2019 Real Simple Home

Image zoom Christopher Testani

For the second year in a row, Real Simple editors have collaborated with pro designers and organizers to completely make over a home. This year, the 2019 Real Simple Home—a three-story townhouse in Brooklyn, New York—is a family-friendly space full of design ideas, DIYs, and furniture you'll definitely want to steal for your own home (shop it all right here). Want a sneak peek at the design process? Learn a little more about each of the designers, below, then follow the links to watch behind-the-scenes videos. We'll show you the dramatic before-and-afters of each room and chat with the designers about their process and projects. Be warned: once you see the gorgeous, impeccably organized results, you're going to want to incorporate these clever ideas into your own home.

For the best experience with the Real Simple Home 360 video, click and drag within the frame to view the entire room. If you're having trouble viewing the video, please click here.