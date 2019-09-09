Meet the Designers (and Organizers!) Behind the 2019 Real Simple Home
Tour each room for pro-approved design and organizing ideas.
For the second year in a row, Real Simple editors have collaborated with pro designers and organizers to completely make over a home. This year, the 2019 Real Simple Home—a three-story townhouse in Brooklyn, New York—is a family-friendly space full of design ideas, DIYs, and furniture you'll definitely want to steal for your own home (shop it all right here). Want a sneak peek at the design process? Learn a little more about each of the designers, below, then follow the links to watch behind-the-scenes videos. We'll show you the dramatic before-and-afters of each room and chat with the designers about their process and projects. Be warned: once you see the gorgeous, impeccably organized results, you're going to want to incorporate these clever ideas into your own home.
Anita Yokota Interior Design
Designed: The living room and back patio
Anita Yokota, a licensed therapist turned interior designer, is mindful of how our living spaces affect our well-being. When designing the living room and adjacent back patio, the Los Angeles-based designer created spots for private time (like reading or morning coffee) and areas for social moments. See more of her mindfully-designed spaces (including an impressive laundry room makeover) @anitayokota.
Stephanie Sisco, Real Simple Home Director
Designed: The entryway and the laundry room
Real Simple’s home director tackled two of the smallest and most functional rooms, and in the process proves that these ultra-organized spaces can blend seamlessly with the rest of your home decor. Get a sneak peak at what Stephanie's working on @steph_sisco.
Cortney Bishop Design
Designed: The kitchen and dining room
Cortney Bishop is a Charleston, S.C.–based designer who believes you should begin with one element you really love when planning a space. In the dining room, it was the wallpaper. A chair rail and a soothing paint color on the bottom third of the walls ground the space, while the quirky woodland print on the remaining portion adds charm without overwhelming the room.
Follow her work @cortneybishopdesign.
Young House Love
Designed: The guest room/kids' playroom
Design couple Sherry and John Petersik of the blog Young House Love, based near Richmond, Va., have a knack for designing comfortable spaces that inspire all age groups. In the guest room at the 2019 Real Simple Home, they removed one set of closet doors to give the multi-purpose room an organized spot to stash colorful kids' toys. Follow their design adventures @younghouselove.
Shavonda Gardner & Carmeon Hamilton
Designed: The office
These cross-country friends first connected through their blogs and soon realized they made the perfect pair when it comes to designing. Sacramento, Calif.–based Gardner of SG Style (right) is the “conceptualizer,” while Memphis, Tennessee–based Hamilton is all about the details. Follow along @sgardnerstyle and @carmeon.hamilton.
Vintage Revivals
Designed: The master bedroom
Mandi Gubler of Vintage Revivals, a pro DIY-er and plant enthusiast based in St. George, Utah, opted to make natural elements a focal point in her design. The cane feature wall and serene white bed offer calm contrast to the earthy green walls. See more DIY magic @vintagerevivals.
Studio Munroe
Designed: The Kids' Room
Knowing how quickly children’s tastes can evolve, San Francisco-based interior designer Emilie Munroe incorporated a rainbow of colors into this bedroom design so it will never get locked into one specific palette. Plus, full-size furniture and black-and-white wallpaper provide a base that lets the design evolve as the kids grow up.
Admire more projects @studiomunroe.
Tracery Interiors
Designed: The rooftop terrace
Rosemary Beach, Fla.–based interior designer Paige Sumblin Schnell divided the rooftop to create “rooms”: a living room with a comfy sectional, a cocktail station to serve guests, and a dining area for entertaining. Even if you only have a small porch, invest in one great piece that you’ll use every day, says Schnell, and you’ll love the space even more.
Find more inspiration @tracery_interiors.
Neat Method
Organized: The entire home, including the utility closet, pantry, and fridge.
Along with their team of professional organizers, the Neat Method co-founders Molly Graves (right) and Ashley Murphy implemented thoughtful organization throughout the Real Simple Home. Go ahead, peek inside the fridge and take a look at the utility closet—they're all full of organizing ideas you can incorporate into your own home.
See their latest projects @neatmethod.