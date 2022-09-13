6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022

Trends come and go, and swapping out all your furniture and home decor every time a new buzzy style takes over simply isn't sustainable. However, there are ways to incorporate trends into your space while still maintaining a timeless appeal. The designers behind the 2022 Real Simple Home struck this balance when styling this year's house in the Rosemary Beach Community in Walton County, Fla. In the home, rattan and linen nod to the TikTok-trending "coastal grandmother" style, while dramatic wallpaper leans into the maximalist aesthetic without going overboard. The result is a house that feels fresh and lively but can outlast the ever-shortening trend cycle.

Below, check out all our favorite home decor trends spotted in the Real Simple Home, and get inspiration for your next interior design refresh.

Christopher Testani

Checkerboard

Checkerboard rugs, pants, and vases, oh my! Even though this pattern is anything but new, it's undergone a massive revival throughout fashion and home interiors recently. Interior designer Erin Wheeler of Sunny Circle Studio has been loving the trend, and she added a neutral-toned checkerboard rug in the bold-colored guest bedroom to add pattern to the space without overwhelming it with another bright shade. In the connecting bathroom, she added a smaller, black-and-white checkerboard mat to create a cohesiveness between the two spaces.

Christopher Testani

Coastal Grandmother Style

If you're unfamiliar with the trending "coastal grandmother" aesthetic, just picture Diane Keaton in a Nancy Meyers movie, wearing a turtleneck on the beach and looking perfectly cozy-chic. Now, to translate that into interior design, think sun-filled rooms, bright white paint, cozy neutrals, and natural materials. Gina Gutierrez drew on coastal inspiration when designing the kitchen, using a deep ocean blue paint (Pitch Cobalt by Valspar) to add color to the island and window frame, and she brought in a jute runner for earthy texture. What she didn't do is fill the room with sand dollars and nautical cliches.

"When I execute a coastal theme, it is truly the color story that creates the narrative of being near the water," she says. "Whites, blues, and natural tones will give you that serene and beachy feel without being so literal," she explains. Then, she adds coastal accents. "I tend to stay away from literal decorative pieces but instead have fun with art and photography. In doing so, you are embracing the theme but also keeping your space refined and classic."

Christopher Testani

Natural Stone

Gutierrez, who designed the coastal-inspired kitchen, also made over the adjoining dining room, and she chose a marble dining table by Jayson Home to incorporate natural and long-lasting elements. "I know marble has been around forever, but design enthusiasts are really starting to embrace marble and natural stone this season," she says of the trend. "We're seeing marble in cool classic tones, to warm brown and red hues." To tone down the formal feel of the sophisticated table, she paired it with mismatched dining chairs.

Laurey Glenn; Stylist: Zoë Gowen

Romantic Elements

Clara Jung of Banner Day Interiors is all for interiors that feel moody and romantic. She says the design trend—which can include opulent textiles, like velvet, and rich colors, like mossy green—largely inspired the wallpaper she choose for the primary suite. The wall mural, by Fine and Dandy Company, makes a dramatic statement in the bedroom, but the mostly neutral color palette for the rest of the space keeps the room balanced.

Christopher Testani

Olive Green

Lighter greens, like the sage tones you've probably seen everywhere, have been huge in design lately. But deeper olive greens are a great accent color that feels a bit more sophisticated. We love this earthy shade (Flora by Valspar) that Jung chose for the closet in the primary suite, and she carried the color over into the bedroom with a deep green velvet throw at the foot of the bed. Interior designer Dabito also bought into the trend, with an olive-colored sofa in the living room.

Laurey Glenn; Stylist: Zoë Gowen

Focus on Outdoor Living

In recent years, access to outdoor space has become even more precious and many have dedicated extra time to upgrading their patios, porches, backyards, or even small city balconies. Fortunately, the Real Simple Home has four porches, so there's plenty of opportunity to step out and enjoy some fresh air. Each area is treated with just as much intention as the indoor spaces, with elements like a large, decorative mirror to make the space look larger, and an outdoor bar cart complete with a drink fridge to make entertaining that much easier.