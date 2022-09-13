Coastal Decor Is Trending—Here's How to Nail Beach House Style (Without Going Overboard)

Whether you own a house at the shore—or you just aspire to—that laidback, beachy vibe is a red-hot trend in home decor. (And you can thank the coastal grandmother look that's all over social media for bringing it into the headlines.)

When introducing beach house style to your home, you can opt for bolder, more over-the-top decor choices (think stark navy and white color schemes, lots of anchors and seashells, and perhaps a funky surfboard headboard). Or look for ways to incorporate little subtle touches that give you that beach vibe without screaming "beach." The coastal grandmother style, which uses a softer hand with its coastal style interpretation, is perfect if you're not ready to go all-out beach house.

What Is Coastal Grandmother Style?

While coastal style has been around ever since beach houses were invented, "coastal grandmother" is a very specific subset of that style, popularized by TikTok stars and social media. Think beachy colors (sandy cream, sky blue, soft green), rich textures (a cable-knit throw, woven baskets, handmade pottery), and a laidback, casual vibe (hydrangea arrangements, slipcovered furniture, and stacks of beach read books).

How to Incorporate Coastal Style in Your Home

To add some beach house style to your current digs (whether the beach is 100 feet or 100 miles away), try these tips from the interior designers behind the Real Simple Home.