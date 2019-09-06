4 Steps to Turn Your Bedroom Into a Relaxing "Treehouse Retreat," According to a Designer 

In the 2019 Real Simple Home, the master bedroom is the type of room you'll never want to leave—and where you'll have no problem catching those eight hours. To find out what exactly it is about the room that makes it so relaxing, we followed the room's designer, Mandi Gubler of Vintage Revivals, as she made over the formerly blank space. Below are four elements that make the master suite feel like a calming oasis, from an impressive floor-to-ceiling feature wall, to the perfect paint color. Feeling inspired to DIY your own cane feature wall or headboard? Watch the video above to get a behind-the-scenes look at Gubler's creative process. No matter if you simply decide to add a few hanging plants to your room or opt for a complete makeover, here's how to channel relaxing "treehouse vibes" in your own space.

Add Cane Accents

The moment you step into the master bedroom (take the 360° video tour here), the cane feature wall catches your eye. Woven cane webbing is very trendy right now, showing up on cabinet doors, chairs, and even headboards. In this room, Gubler decided to take the trend one step further by covering an entire wall. Watch the video above to see how she assembled each cane frame, then DIY your own to make a smaller headboard or a large feature wall. Prefer to buy rather than DIY? Search for cane furniture at Serena & Lily and affordable alternatives at Urban Outfitters.

Introduce Earth Tones

Gubler's trick for choosing a relaxing color palette? Let nature be your guide. Here, she chose a complex, earthy green (it's Pinecone Hill by Behr). In your own bedroom, look to nature before picking out paint chips.

Mix Materials

Using a variety of materials, particularly those borrowed from nature like the cane wall, makes this room feel relaxed and lived-in. An iron bed frame, the cane wall, wooden accents, and luxurious textiles all combine to create a room that feels cozy. In your own bedroom, rethink a matching furniture set and embrace a mix of materials collected over time.

Invest in Live Plants

Plants bring life and texture into the master suite—and a variety of hanging plants even stand in for curtains in the large window. Invest in a few plants that will thrive in your space, and over time they will grow more lush. Follow Gubler's lead and add plants at a range of heights around the room: hanging from the ceiling, on the wall, set on a nightstand, on the floor, etc.

