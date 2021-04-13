Sneak a Peek at the "Before" Images of the 2021 Real Simple Home—Then Meet the Design Team

For this year's 2021 Real Simple Home, we're doing something a little different: we're working on a down-to-the-studs home renovation! Located in Westfield, N.J. and built in 1910, this three-story house has great bones, but with the help of the team at Gialluisi Custom Homes, we're giving it a modern update. To decorate and organize each room, we're collaborating with a team of pro interior designers and organizers who will fill the space with clever ideas you'll want to steal.

Behind the scenes, we're hard at work making over every square inch of the home, but we wanted to share with you a sneak peek at the "before" images of the house during construction, below. Then, meet the design team. Check back often and follow along on our Instagram for more updates!

The 2021 Real Simple Home "Before"

Real Simple Home 2021 in Construction Photo Credit: Jennifer Lomeli

Located on a corner lot in a charming neighborhood, this 1910 house is finally getting a long-awaited update. As you can see, it's a work in progress, but designer Eduardo Rodriguez has lots of plans to boost this home's curb appeal and make over the porch.

Real Simple Home 2021, Kitchen Before in Construction Credit: Jennifer Lomeli

When we said "down to the studs," we really meant it! Believe it or not, this space will soon be transformed into a contemporary kitchen designed by Delia Kenza. Can you guess where the sink will go?

Real Simple Home 2021, Living Room Before in construction Credit: Jennifer Lomeli

Before long, this will be a cozy living room designed by Natalie Papier of Home Ec. It may be hard to see the "vision" at this stage of construction, but that bay window will flood the room with light.

Meet the Design Team: