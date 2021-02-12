The 23 Best Furniture Deals From Joss & Main’s Huge Presidents Day Sale

Looking to shop this Presidents Day weekend? You're in luck. Sales are already here, and every brand—from Amazon and Brooklinen to Birch Lane and Wayfair—has major markdowns. If you're in the market for furniture and home decor, you definitely don't want to miss the deals at Joss & Main, where prices are slashed by as much as 40 percent.
Joss & Main has become a go-to for the home decor-minded when it comes to contemporary-classic, high-quality furniture that's affordable and easy to assemble. Its Presidents Day Sale has thousands of items, including rugs, beds, home office essentials, and decorative storage items, sometimes for hundreds of dollars off. Plus, shoppers can use the code TAKE15 to grab an extra 15 percent off already discounted styles.
Since many of are still social distancing at home, Joss & Main's Presidents Day Sale is a great time to spruce up the space you're spending the most time in. Some of the best deals in the living room include this 71-inch gray loveseat, a classic beige armchair that's already selling out, and a rustic round side table that's bound to be the center of attention in any room. Even rugs are as little as $30 right now.
As for the work space, not-to-miss deals include the Amanda desk that has an impressive customer rating, the Rishaan bookcase that's as functional as it is decorative, and a plush ergonomic swivel chair that comes in nine colors; reviewers call it "so comfortable and cute."
Out of the thousands of deals, we've narrowed it down to 23 favorites below. Don't wait to shop, though: Items like the Ellmore desk with organizers and the Mila leather task chair—alongside hundreds of others—are already out of stock.