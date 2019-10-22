7 Best Places to Shop for Home Decor If You're NOT a Minimalist 

Image zoom Anthropologie

If you never aspired to have Scandinavian-inspired style, never attempted to KonMari your entire home, and will never pick a neutral paint color as long as bright blue paint exists in the world, then these sites are for you. Here are the seven best places to shop for home decor if you will never be a minimalist. This is where you'll find colorful furniture, patterned rugs, and tasseled throw blankets galore. Whether you're looking for that one statement piece that's sure to make the room, or want to fill the entire room with statement pieces, here are the best places to shop for maximalist home decor and furniture.

Anthropologie

For those with an eclectic, bohemian style, Anthropologie's home section has all of the rattan furniture, patterned pillows, and textured duvet covers you could ever want. Don't forget to check out the kitchen essentials for adorable measuring cups and colorful cloth napkins.

World Market

No matter if you're looking for palm-patterned wallpaper, woven storage baskets, or embellished window curtains, World Market has you covered. And when you want to go all-out for the holidays, World Market will supply the wreaths, garlands, and mantel decor.

Urban Outfitters

While Urban Outfitters also has some minimalist options (like the popular Marte line), if you steer clear of them, you'll find colorful, poppy, modern picks. There's a rainbow of floor pillows, trendy wall art, and a cute peach-patterned duvet set. The selection skews a little young, but carefully chosen pieces will add a playful edge to your grownup decor.

Jonathan Adler

If your style is modern and funky, Jonathan Adler is your guy. I mean, where else will you find a giant acrylic rabbit for your bookshelf or large ostrich feather plumes for your side table? Colorful velvet couches, gold and acrylic side tables, and eye-catching objets abound. Here's where to buy decor that will make your friends ask, Where did you possibly find this?

Etsy

Dreaming of a multi-colored knit throw blanket you can't find in stores? Etsy is a maximalist's dream come true because oftentimes the crafters and makers will let you custom-order exactly what you want. Plus, the detailed search capabilities let you filter by color, style, and price so you can hone in on exactly what you're searching for. But, be prepared: you'll likely find a few things you never knew you needed.

Z Gallerie

If your home decor style can be described as "all luxe everything," then Z Gallerie should be your go-to. There's a seemingly endless offering of glittery vases, mirrored consoles, and sophisticated bar carts and gold serving trays. If you like your home decor with a hint of shimmer and shine, you're sure to find pieces you can't part with. And while everything here may look like a million bucks, the decorative items are very reasonably priced.

Burke Decor

Quirky finds like an elephant-shaped matchstick holder and scented candles in every color of the rainbow make Burke Decor a must-shop spot for those with maximalist style. Look for special dinnerware you won't find anywhere else (like this blue splash pattern), as well as eye-catching light fixtures (how about this chandelier?).