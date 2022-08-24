This Best-Selling Wake-Up Light Is a Must-Have If You Want to Become an Early Riser—and It's 20% Off

Over 8,000 shoppers swear by it.

By Wendy Vazquez
Published on August 24, 2022

Philips Smart Sleep Wake-up Light
Photo: Amazon.com

In an ideal world, we would rise and sleep according to the natural movement of the sun. However, our biological clocks are frazzled in our modern world, and we typically have to rely on some kind of alert to get us up and moving. While being abruptly jarred awake by the haphazard buzzing and ringing from your phone alarm may do the trick, it's not the most pleasant way to begin your day. The good news is that there is a much easier and gentler way to wake up: Whether you are an early riser or not, a sunrise simulator could do the trick.

That's why thousands of shoppers have opted for the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light—a best-selling option in both the Clock Radios and Alarm Clocks categories on Amazon that's also 20 percent off right now. It has the standard features of a trusty alarm clock, like an FM radio and five different soothing wake-up sounds to help get you up in the morning, but the sunrise simulator, which gradually glows and dims to match the sunrise and sunset, can also help you fall asleep and wake up in a more natural manner.

Philips Smart Sleep Wake-up Light
Amazon.com

To buy: $80 (was $100); amazon.com.

The clock's sleek, spherical design diffuses the light evenly throughout the room and looks beautiful resting on your nightstand, whether it's in use or not. Plus, the gradual sunrise lamp doubles as a convenient bedside reading lamp–or even a nightlight for little ones, thanks to the 20 different light intensity options.

You can awaken or drift off to tranquility with calming sounds such as chirping birds, soft piano melodies, and ocean waves crashing against one another. You can also program two different alarms: one for you and your partner, or one to work with your weekday and weekend schedules.

One five-star reviewer who has used the device for over five years called the sunrise simulator an "important tool" for dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder. Another shopper who previously struggled with their morning routine and claimed they were "not a morning person" raved about the lamp's ability to wake them with "true peace and serenity" without leaving them feeling groggy.

Ready to find your own way to becoming a morning person? Try the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light that's racked up over 8,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and don't forget to snag it while it's on sale.

